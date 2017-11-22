Redwater and tick diseases on the rise
By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
Vets are reporting more tick-borne diseases than usual on farms this year.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 November 2017
By Adam Woods on 18 October 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 October 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...