Reward for 14 cattle stolen in Co Louth

The animals worth €17,000 were taken from a shed in Ravanny, Co Louth on Saturday evening.

Farmer Tom Kirk told the Irish Farmers Journal that he received a call from a neighbour shortly after 7pm on Saturday to tell him that cattle were missing from his yard, located between Dundalk and Carrickmacross.

When he went to check, Tom found that 14 animals worth an estimated €1,200 to €1,300 each had been stolen from several pens in his shed, where the feed barriers had been lowered.

I didn't think somebody would take a chance

"This yard is two miles out the main road, they came down here and passed houses. I didn't think somebody would take a chance," Tom said. Interviews with neighbours revealed that a lorry drove by with its lights off around 6pm.

Tom said that the stolen cattle were all red 18-month old Limousins crossed with Charolais. He offered a €1,000 reward for information leading to their recovery.

Anyone with such information can contact Ardee garda station on 041-6853222.

