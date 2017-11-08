Rise in milk price drives agricultural prices up by 9.6%
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 08 November 2017
According to preliminary estimates from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the improved price of milk and pig products has helped to create a 9.6% increase in overall agricultural prices in 2017.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 08 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 08 November 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 31 October 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...