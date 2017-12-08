Delivery of NI’s Rural Development Programme called ‘pathetic’ and ‘abysmal’

The delivery of Northern Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 (RDP) by DAERA has been described as “bordering on the farcical” by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

The union said that since 2014, only a fifth of the current RDP budget of £623m has been spent. “We are now facing the prospect that funding promised will be lost to Northern Ireland farmers,” said UFU deputy president Ivor Ferguson.

“There are no signs whatsoever of key measures in the programme coming into force any time soon. There are business cases for some of the schemes still not even submitted or approved at this stage,” he said.

In a strongly worded statement, the rollout of the programme by DAERA officials was described as “pathetic,” abysmal” and “bordering on the farcical”.

The RDP included the £100m Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) and the £220m Farm Business Improvement Scheme, which covered the Business Development Group initiative and the Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the capital grant scheme.

“From EFS to the Farm Business Improvement Scheme, the entire RDP has been tainted by negativity and failure to deliver. We are inundated with calls every week from farmers asking for updates. We can give no answer, other than to point to fundamental failings by DAERA,” Ferguson said.

Stormont

He also drew attention to the absence of a Stormont Executive since February and the impact it has had on delivering for farmers through having ”no mechanism to apply pressure to officials.”

Comparing NI’s RDP to the Republic of Ireland, Ferguson said that 70% of the Republic’s €4bn budget has been spent, with the agri environment scheme (GLAS) opened three times and the capital grant scheme (TAMS) opening annually since 2014.

“Our closest neighbour is blazing ahead, taking full advantage of EU rural development funding,” Ferguson said.

