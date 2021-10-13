Some September milk prices have been announced this week.

Three of the big processors have this week increased milk price by 1c/l.

Glanbia increased its milk price by 1c/l to 34.65c/l, excluding VAT at base milk solids.

Lakeland Dairies has increased base milk price by 1c/l to 35.5c/l excluding VAT at base solids (37.5c/l including VAT).

Kerry Group base price for September milk supplies will increase by 1c/l to 34.1c/l excluding VAT at base solids.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands Whitehall had turnover in the region of €170m ($200m US) processing over 60,000t of cheese.

Meanwhile, Ornua has purchased a US cheese ingredients business, Whitehall Specialties Inc, for an undisclosed sum.

The move will effectively double the existing Ornua cheese ingredients business in North America.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands Whitehall had turnover in the region of €170m ($200m US) processing over 60,000t of cheese.

The return for Irish farmers should come in a higher Ornua value payment dividend, but also the potential opportunity for Irish processors to get Irish casein into the US.

Ornua’s Bernard Condon said: “We are delighted as it fits our strategy and our recent strong growth curve in North America. It gives us a full portfolio of cheese options in the US and doubles our existing business.”