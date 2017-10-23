Sheep marts: weather slows trade for store lambs in Mountbellew
By Darren Carty on 23 October 2017
High levels of rainfall and difficult ground conditions have hit farmer appetite for store lambs.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Sheep
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 11 October 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 10 October 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 11 October 2017
41st A.G.M of the Society,04th November 2017 at 4 p.m.Firgrove Hotel, Mitche...
70 Pedigree RamsCharollais, Suffolk & TexelTullamore Livestock Mart(by kin...
Next Sale DatesBallinasloe 05 October 086-8546772Raphoe 06 October 087-23896...
Cahir mart, Friday 29th September at 7:00 p.m. Vendeen, Suffolk, Texel & Charoll...
present their sale of ram lambs in Roscommon Mart Saturday Oct 7th at 1pm . ...