Kicking off the Texel summer sales over the weekend was the Summer Sparklers online timed auction, which ran in conjunction with Roscommon Livestock Mart and MartEye.

The sale was hosted by a consignment of top western Texel flocks and it gathered much interest over the three days of bidding from all across Ireland and the UK. This led to a very respectable clearance rate.

The star of the show was a super ewe lamb from Brian Divilly’s well known Annaghdown flock. This standout lot topped the sale selling for €3,400. She also came with a super pedigree, being sired by Knockhill Great Expectations, an extremely consistent breeding ram, and her dam is one of the best breeding ewes in the Annaghdown flock, making this sale-topping lamb a maternal sister to the €13,000 Goldfinger and the 2024 All-Ireland male champion.

Top-priced shearling ewe from the Recess flock of Patrick Joyce sold for €3,100. \ MacGregor Photography

Divilly’s consignment of shearling ewes topped at €1,300 for another mighty Knockhill Great Expectations daughter.

Topping the shearling ewe section selling for €3,100 was a flashy shearling ewe from the Recess flock of Patrick Joyce. This girl was described as ready for the show ring and her pedigree backed that up with her dam being the 2023 Blessington premier sale champion and her sire being Claybury Dunkirk. She is also a full sister to the €5,500 Hilton and the €15,000 Hugo. It was a last-minute bid from Aaron Paton that secured this super shearling ewe. Joyce went on to sell his second shearling ewe for €1,600 to give him a super pen average of €2,350.

Kennys Hope, a shearling ewe from Thomas Kenny, sold for €2,500. \ MacGregor Photography

It was Thomas Kenny Jr that produced the next top priced lot, Kennys Hope a strong shearling ewe that sold for €2,500. Kenny described this shearling ewe ‘as his field favourite, that is exactly the type of female we aim to produce in the flock’. She was sired by Mellorvale Déjà vu a son of the 65,000gns Garngour Craftsman.

Her dam is also a much-admired ewe sired by Teiglum Cinnamon and she was the overall champion and top priced lot at the Roscommon in-lamb sale a number of years ago. Hope’s full embryo sister Harriett, sold for €1,900 directly before.

A ewe lamb from the Connemara flock of Jarlath Joyce sold for €2,000. \ MacGregor Photography

Kenny’s sole ewe lamb entry was Ila, another Knockhill Great Expectations daughter. Ila was described as ‘having all the attributes to make a super shearling ewe’ and she sold for €1,300.

The second highest priced lot in the ewe lamb section was a powerful lamb from Jarlath Joyce of the Connemara flock. This breeder’s lamb was sired by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants and shared the same dam as the sale's top-priced shearling ewe from the Recess flock.