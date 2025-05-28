Top priced shearling ewe and Balmoral show champion from Sean Doyle that sold for £3,400. / Willie McElroy

On Monday 26 May the Hampshire Down fit-for-future online sale completed. The sale ran on the MartEye app in conjunction with Harrison and Hetherington.

The sale drew interest from across the whole of Europe, with sheep finding new homes across Ireland, the UK and France.

The star of the sale was Loughbrae 58U2401785 from Sean Doyle. This special sale-topping shearling ewe sold for £3,400 (€4,057) to Peter Hamill from Co Tyrone.

The Creelly Ultra-sired shearling ewe also had immense show success in recent weeks, winning champion Hampshire Down at Balmoral Show. She was described at Balmoral Show as an excellent example of the breed.

The next highest price of £2,100 (€2,505) was paid for a special ewe lamb from Antrim man Peter Lawson.

This lamb also did extremely well at Balmoral Show recently, where she won first in the large ewe lamb class.

She was sired by Kildowney Cannonball and was out of a homebred Glenbrook ewe.

She was picked up with a final bid from UK-based breeder Lorna Vevers.

The top-priced male in the sale was Whistlinthorns C412500535 a ram lamb from Jake Wells that sold for £1,500 (€1,790).

This powerful ram lamb also had success at Balmoral Show winning the untrimmed ram lamb class.

David Taylor from Somerset was the successful buyer of this Whistlinthorns Warrior-sired lamb.

The second highest priced male was a ram lamb from Peter Lawson’s consignment that sold for £1,400 (€1,670). He was also sired by Lawson’s stock ram Cannonball.

He was purchased by UK buyer S Short.