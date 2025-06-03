The Stars of the Future online timed auction ran from 30 May to 1 June on MartEye in association with Harrison and Hetherington.

The sale consisted of Blue Texel, Dutch Spotted and Dorper females. However, it was the high quality of the Blue Texel consignment that led to them dominating the sale.

Show-topper

It was the impressive shearling ewe named Boyo J’Adore from well-known breeder David Roberts from Shropshire that topped the sale when she sold for £3,150 (€3,732) to an undisclosed buyer. This cracking shearling ewe was part of Roberts’ 2025 show team and had recently won first prize in a strong shearling ewe section at Shropshire Show. J’Adore was sired by Sunnybank Bino D’Campo and out of a homebred ewe named Boyo Doreen.

The next-highest price paid out was £2,400 (€2,844) for another Blue Texel shearling ewe, this time from the Ettrick flock of the Gray family from Selkirkshire. This stylish shearling ewe was a full embryo sister to the 10,000gns Jackpot and a maternal sister to the 6,800gns Ettrick ewe lamb.

Topping the ewe lamb section at £2,100 (€2,489) was Derg Klassy from the Northern Ireland-based Derg flock of Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen. Klassy was sired by the £10,000 Matt’s Jupiter and out of one of the flock’s top ewes Derg Enigma. It was Anthony Carter from Devon that placed a last-minute bid to buy this quality ewe lamb.