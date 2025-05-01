Taking Marteye by storm over the weekend was Graham Fosters, Springhill Charollais Production sale. This highly anticipated sale of females drew in huge interest from across Ireland and the UK. As the sale drew to a close bidding was rampant leading to an outstanding average of 1,450gns (€1,792) being achieved.

It was WLK08361, a standout out ewe lamb that took the sale by storm flying to 5,650gns (€6,981) in a frenzy of final bids. This show stopper was described by Foster as ‘one of the favourites that’s sure to make a super show gimmer’. She was also one of the first ewe lambs to be sold of the 10,000gns Springhill Casino Royale, who is a son of the highly regarded Boyo Bravemans Game. This girl’s maternal line was also extremely powerful with her mother being a full sister to the 9,100gns Springhill Blue Steel. Placing the winning bid on the special lot was David Roberts of the renowned UK based Boyo flock.

Joint second highest priced ewe lamb WLK08340 that sold for 2,950gns. / Alfie Shaw

The next highest priced ewe lamb was WLK08356 that sold for 2,950gns (€3,643). This massive ewe lamb was one of the only direct daughters of the 24,000gns Boyo Bravemans Game and attracted huge interest. Her dam was a daughter to the much-admired Springhill Tina Turner that was Balmoral Show interbreed champion in 2019. It was Cornwall based breeder Will Whiting that was the successful purchaser on this occasion.

The second to sell at this same price was WLK08340, another Springhill Casino Royale daughter. This flashy lamb oozed presence and was picked up by a very last-minute bid from Jeramy Price from Hereford. This cocky lamb was a maternal sister to the 4,500gns Springhill Corker that was sold in 2024 and her dam was an embryo sister to well known Springhill Aston Martin.

Second highest priced shearling ewe WLK07725 that sold for 2,550. / Alfie Shaw

Shearling Ewes

Achieving the top price of 3,050gns (€3,767) was a very special lot consisting of two embryo sisters where the buyer will get the pick and the other will be retained in the Springhill flock. Their dam is one of the most influential ewes in the Springhill flock breeding Aston Martin and many other ram lambs that have sold from 6,000gns to 1,700gns and ewe lambs to 4,200gns. Both shearlings where sired by the 24,000gns Boyo Bravemans Game. It was Raymond Douglas from Monaghan that will have the pick of this impressive pair.