Overall reserve champion Garvan Captain that topped the sale selling for €2,550 with breeder Aaron Boyle. \ Glenalla Photography

The South of Ireland Swaledale Sheep Breeders’ Association show and sale took place in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart last Saturday. The sale attracted a large number of buyers and sellers from across Ireland. With just over 50 female lots and over 40 males on offer, there was something for all buyers.

Demand was high throughout the sale, which saw an improved clearance rate of 10% on the 2023 sale.

Top-quality males were in high demand, with the pre-sale show reserve champion, Garvan Captain, a shearling ram from Aaron Boyle and Carol Gillespie selling for €2,550. This top-priced ram was purchased by Curraghmore Farms.

Aaron and Carol sold three more sons of Garthnook Globetrotter, a son of the £30,000 (€34,000) Oakbank Endeavour, to average an impressive €1,503 for their pen of four shearling rams.

The day’s overall champion came from the Fahan Hill Flock of Brian Carter. This impressive shearling went on to sell for €980.

Topping the female trade was a draft ewe from the Glenview Flock of Micheal McMonagle. The Stoney Hill Jester-sired ewe sold for €580.

The day’s second top-priced female was a draft ewe from the pen of Anthony McGoldrick. She sold for €500 to Aaron Boyle.

The female champion came in the form of the first-place ewe lamb from Eugene McGowan. She then went on to sell for €440.

The shearling ewe trade topped €355, with a strong shearling ewe from the Furryhill Flock of Willie Dowling.