Overall champion and top priced lot from Paul Hallam that sold for 5,000gns. / Wayne Hutchinson

There was a great show of in-lamb Swaledale females on offer at Kirkby Stephen auction mart for the annual in-lamb sale.

Numbers here small but the quality of lots on offer was extremely high attracting buyers from right across the UK.

The pre-sale show was judged by John Tunstall, Prospect House. Standing out as his overall champion was a classy ewe from the High Birkwith flock of Paul Hallam.

The champion ewe also stood first in the aged ewe class earlier in the day.

Sired by the much-admired ram Oakbank Endeavor and her mother being a direct daughter of the famous Patch, she had both the champion looks and the champion genetics. She was scanned in-lamb carrying a single to the 9,000gns Rob Cloughton tup.

Lively bidding

After lively ringside bidding auctioneer Mark Richardson dropped the hammer at 5,000gns (€6,295) making her the top priced lot of the day. John Tully, Burncroft farm was the successful purchaser of the champion lot.

The reserve champion title also went to an aged ewe this time from the pen of Rob Hutchinson, Valley Farm.

Reserve overall champion from Rob Hutchinson that sold for 3,000gns. / Wayne Hutchinson

This ewe was sired by a Tully tup and was scanned carrying twins to the £35,000 Folder tup. She went onto to sell for 3,000gns (€3,778) in the sales ring. She was also picked up by John Tully.

Hutchinson went on to sell a second ewe later in the day for 1,500gns (€1,889) to Gordon Cartmel.

She was scanned in-lamb to the 11,000gns John Bland tup and she herself was sired by a very consistent breeding Andrew Marston tup.

Third place in the highly contested aged ewe class went to the Luke Staley, Poppin Cottage, for an eye catching 24,000gns Valley Illusion daughter. The Illusion sired ewe was scanned inlamb to the 12,000gns Stoney Hill Phantom. This genetic dream caught the eye of Sean Tully leading him to place the winning bid of 1,500gns (€1,889).

Shearling ewes

Dominating the shearling ewe section was Tom Hutchinsons Bail Hill flock.

First prizewinning and top priced shearling ewe from Tom Hutchinson that sold for 2,000gns. / Wayne Hutchinson

Hutchinson claimed the red rosette in the shearling ewe class with a direct daughter of Kingshaugh Harry, that was out of a Busk Uranium sired ewe.

She was sold scanned in-lamb with twins to the homebred ram Kingshaugh Jonty. She sold for the top price in the shearling ewe section of 2,000gns (€2,518) to Robert White, Rigg Farm.

Averages:

5 In-lamb ewes – £2,340 (€2,806)

4 In-lamb shearling ewes – £925 (€1,109)

1 Hogget ewe – £300 (€360)