Sale-topping shearling ram from Sophie Manners and Joe Dilibero that sold for 2,550gns. \ Country Girl Media

There was a quality entry of Hampshire Downs forward at the Hampshire Down sheep breeders association premier sale in Shrewsbury.

There was a significant increase in the averages for ewe lambs and shearling rams.

Bluetongue concerns and the lack of rain in some areas of the UK may have contributed to a slightly lower clearance rate of 62%.

Quality rams with high figures were highly sought after, with commercial farmers investing strongly.

The sale was topped at 2,550gns (€3,193) by a super shearling ram from the Seawell flock of Sophie Manners and Joe Dilibero from Northamptonshire.

F132400087 was sired by Normanby Wellington and out of a Yarcombe ewe. This high-figured ram was purchased by commercial farmer Charles Rathmells from Yorkshire.

Another shearling ram from the same pen sold for 2,000gns (€2,490) to Aled and Lisa Evasn of the Llwyncely flock.

Ram lambs

The ram lamb section was topped by Graham and Judith Galbraith from Cumbria when they sold their pen-leading ram lamb for 2,400gns (€2,987) to the Yarcombe flock.

This top-priced ram lamb was a son of the 2023 national show male champion Graylen Quartermaster.

The Derryman family were back in the ring, but on the other side this time, selling their Yarcombe shearling ram for 2,150gns (€2,676).

He stood second in a strong shearling ram class in the pre-sale show and was purchased by pedigree breeder John Craig of the Lumb flock.

The day's overall male champion went to a Highcliffe ram lamb from Stephen Short. This lengthy ram lamb was sired by Parkstock Warrior, a breed great that was unbeaten as a ram lamb in 2007, and his dam was sired by the 2023 Great Yorkshire Show champion.

He was purchased by Lucey Heywood with a final bid of 1,600gns (€1,991).

The female section topped twice at 1,500gns (€1,866). The first being a ewe lamb from the Yarcombe flock and the second was another ewe lamb from Louis and Becky Stainthorpe of the Whitby flock.