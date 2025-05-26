On Sunday evening over 18,000 viewers watched the current Suftex record price go up in smoke on the Smyth’s Smashers online sale, when Jack Smyths stand out Suftex ewe lamb sold for £5,650 (€6,732).

There was a flurry of frantic last-minute bids but the final bid was placed by Kaine Treanor and Jack O’Brien on behalf of Lucky Day Competitions, that intend to hit the show circuit with her in the coming months.

This record-breaking lamb was a daughter of Smyths top breeding ewe Big Eyes, that had previously bred numerous all-Ireland winners including Layla owned by Dwayne Sheils and Melissa owned by Dean Conaghan.

This special lamb was described by Smyth as ‘the best ewe lamb Big Eyes has bred to date’.

The next best price in the Suftex consignment of £3,010 (€3,585) was paid out for another show quality ewe lamb. Sired by the pedigree Suffolk ram 10,000gns Bonnie Boy and out of the €2,100 pedigree Texel ewe Spot this ewe lamb stood out for her length, power and correctness. She was purchased by an undisclosed buyer.

It was the youngest Suftex ewe lamb in the sale that sold for the next highest price of £2,060 (€2,453). This exciting March born lamb is the first lamb to be sold of Smyths new Texel stock ram Tullagh Harlequin. This lamb will head across the water to her new home in Aberdeenshire with purchaser David Moir.

Following closely behind selling for £2,000 (€2,383) was another powerhouse of a Suftex ewe lamb. This ewe lamb stood out for her clear colours and super bone and body. After a last second bid she was secured by an undisclosed buyer.

Smyth sold a total of 27 Suftex ewe lambs to achieve a 100% clearance rate and an incredible average of £1,098 (€1,308).

The only Suftex ewe entry of the sale was a mighty 2021 born ewe sired by the pedigree Suffolk ram Landale Controversial. She sold for £1,100 (€1,310) to David Moir.

Pedigree Suffolk lots

Topping the pedigree Suffolk section was a powerful 2020 born Suffolk ewe. This ewe was sired by the much-admired Strathbogie Peaky Blinder and has breed extremely well within the Bessiebell flock, breeding ram lambs that have sold to a high of 4,500gns and many others into four figure sums. It was Donegal breeder Justin Porter that placed the winning bid on this proven breeder.