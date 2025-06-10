Top-priced Dutch Spotted lot was the 2025 Balmoral Champion from Mark Priestley, that sold for £7,000 alongside her ewe lamb. \ Alfie Shaw

Sale-topping Texel ewe lamb from Robert Cockburns Knap flock, that sold for £8,200. \ MacGregor Photography

The Black and White timed auction, that ran from 6 to 8 June on MartEye and in conjunction with Harrison and Hetherington, drew in huge interest from all across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The consignment of sheep came from Robert Cockburn’s Knap flock and the Limestone and Seaforde flocks of Mark Priestley.

The sale was topped by a tremendous Texel ewe lamb from the Knap flock that sold for £8,200 (€9,698). This Duncryne Hakuna Matata daughter was hand-picked from the flock’s show team.

Her dam was one of the flock’s most consistent Clanfield ewes that bred Knap Hammerhead.

Placing the winning bid on this quality lamb was Alan Campbell from Lanarkshire.

The next highest price of £7,000 (€8,274) was paid for the 2025 Dutch Spotted Balmoral champion Merryboro Gabrielle and her lamb, Limestone Iona.

This mighty ewe needs no introduction having had major show success over the past few years for Mark Priestley.

She sold alongside her Drumhirk Decider-sired ewe lamb. It was the original breeder of Gabrielle, Louise Davies of the Welsh-based Merryboro flock than went on to place the final bid to buy back this outstanding ewe.

Suffolks

In the Suffolk section it was a classy Limestone shearling ewe that topped the section selling for £4,800 (€5,674). This girl was described by Priestley as “full of meat with a massive back leg and sure to make a top flush ewe”.

Being sired by Sportsmans Masterplan she is a full embryo sister to the 11,000gns Limestone Daredevil and the 8,500gns Limestone Big Papa.

She was purchased by well-known UK-based Suffolk breeder Paul Delves.