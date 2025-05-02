The rules on incorporating clover into perennial rye grass reseeds came into place on 25 February 2025. \ Donal O'Leary

The increase in grass growth rates and upturn in weather is likely to see more reseeding taking place.

All farmers reseeding with a perennial rye grass-based seed mixture must now incorporate at least 1.5kg/ha of naked clover seed or at least 2.5kg/ha of pelleted clover seed.

This rule was previously in place for farmers availing of a nitrates derogation, but was extended to all farms on 25 February 2025 as part of the interim review of the fifth nitrates action programme.

The Department of Agriculture released a document to Farm Advisory System (FAS) advisers on Friday addressing frequently asked questions on the topic. These are listed below.

Q: If Italian Rye grass (Lolium multiflorum) or Westerwold Rye grass (Lolium westerwoldicum) are being sown, does a clover requirement apply?

A: No, the requirement only applies to new perennial rye grass (Lolium perenne) based reseeds.

Q: If a mixture has more grass species than perennial ryegrass, at what percentage perennial ryegrass does the clover requirement become obligatory?

A: If perennial rye grass does not make up at least 50% of the grass seed in the mix, it is not considered a perennial rye grass-based mix.

Q: Is the clover inclusion obligatory for pastures that are being reseeded where horses graze?

A: In cases where land is being reseeded where horses graze, a product marketed as a specific equine seed mix can be exempted from including clover.

Q: If the product is not marketed as an equine seed mix, but instead is a customised mix, will this be accepted?

A: In that scenario, if equines are present on the holding, the Department, at inspection, will accept written confirmation from the seed merchant that the mix is a specific equine seed mix.

Q: Does the label/invoice for straight clover seed need to be the same year as the reseed?

A: If the straight clover mix was purchased in the year prior to reseed, this will be accepted providing there is visual evidence of clover establishment within the sward on inspection. Labels or invoices of straight clover seed purchased more than a year prior to the reseeding event will not be deemed acceptable evidence of clover seed purchase.

Additional questions

Farmers with any questions not addressed above can submit them to nitrates@agriculture.gov.ie.