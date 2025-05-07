Where an applicant shears the sheep themselves and has picked this action in the sheep welfare scheme, then the Department state that they should take a photo to prove shearing has taken place.

SWS deadline

The deadline for applications to the 2025 National Sheep Welfare Scheme (NSWS) is 23.59pm on 15 May 2025. The scheme offers payment of up to €13/ewe for completion of three actions.

Participating farmers must select two mandatory actions from a Category A listing including shearing, body condition scoring of ewes with appropriate follow-on management and clostridial vaccination of ewes (or lambs if ewes are already vaccinated). Farmers completing only these two actions will receive payment of €8 per ewe.

The remaining €5/ewe payment is for completing a voluntary Category B action from a list including foot bathing of breeding ewes and plunge dipping to control external parasites.

The scheme year runs from 1 January to 31 December 2025.

Farmers must outline at application stage if they intend to complete the actions by 17 October 2025 or avail of the extended completion date of 28 November 2025.

The Department states that selecting the latter date will mean payment for the 2025 scheme year will not be made until January 2026 at the earliest.

The maximum number of breeding ewes eligible for payment under the scheme will be based on the average of the number of breeding ewes declared for the last three sheep census returns from 2022 to 2024.

Where the number of ewes declared in the 2024 census return is higher than this average, an applicant, or a FAS adviser applying on their behalf can opt to claim up to the higher 2024 figure.

Also, where only one census return is submitted during this time period the scheme payment reference number will be based on breeding ewe numbers declared on that census return.

More details on the actions can be found on our website.

There are a couple of new features to remember for 2025. Where shearing has been carried out by the applicant, a photograph of the shorn sheep will be required to be presented in the case of an inspection.

If wool has not been sold to a wool merchant (composted, other on-farm use), a photograph of the wool on the holding will be required.

Ryegrass reseeds

A new rule was introduced on 25 February 2025 as part of the interim review of the fifth Nitrates Action Programme requiring farmers in Ireland reseeding with a perennial ryegrass-based seed mixture to incorporate at least 1.5 kg/ha of naked clover seed or at least 2.5 kg/ha of pelleted clover seed. A seed mix is defined as being perennial ryegrass-based if it accounts for over 50% of the seed mix.

The exception to this is where horses are grazing lands being reseeded, and in such circumstances a seed mix which is marketed as equine specific and excluding clover seed may be used.

Sheep 2025

The booking portal for Sheep 2025, the major sheep industry event taking place in Teagasc Mellows Campus, Athenry, Co Galway on Saturday 21 June 2025 is now open. Exhibitors can book a stand here, while sheep breed societies hosting breed championships or having a breed display can book their stand at https://bit.ly/Sheep2025form. These links are also available at www.teagasc.ie/sheep2025