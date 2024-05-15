This pen of cull ewes weighed 76kg on average and sold for €158/head (€2.08/kg).

Similar to marts throughout the country, numbers for a May sheep sale in Ballinrobe Mart were seasonally small, although recent drops in factory prices did little to dissuade buyers from fighting over lots.

Both farmers and factory agents were active for different types of stock.

A small number of spring-born lambs were present at the sale, with strong factory demand seen.

Lambs sold for between €3.96/kg and €4.33/kg, with the majority weighing between 42kg and 48kg.

Lambs with a good fat covering and a tight skin squeezed out a slightly higher price for sellers.

Hogget prices

Hoggets were slightly higher in numbers than the spring-born lambs.

The majority now coming through rings are below the 50kg mark, although demand was still strong, with weekly kills in factories below normal.

Some choice lots of heavy hoggets sold for above the €4/kg mark, although the majority of lots sold below this figure.

Ewes

Cull ewes were possibly the highlight of the day, with good numbers met with exceptional demand from buyers.

Heavy ewes above 80kg were matching price on a per-head basis with spring lambs.

Heavy Suffolks and Texel-cross ewes with good flesh and weight were selling for €2/kg to €2.18/kg with relative ease.

Lighter ewes or mountain crosses weighing from 64kg to 80kg with less flesh were still selling well, with prices of €1.70/kg to €1.80/kg being forked out by buyers, with next to no sheep passing through unsold.

Mountain ewes weighing around 50kg and with decent flesh cover also proved a solid trade, with €1.50/kg being received for them.

Steady trade

Ewes with lambs at foot also recorded a steady trade, with farmers securing numbers for the seven-month stocking rate for ANC still evident around the ring.

Young crossbred ewes with twin lambs at foot sold for between €250 and €300/team, with €40 to €50 less seen for single lots.

Mountain ewes with crossbred lambs at foot sold for around €150/team.

In pictures

This pen of cull ewes with an average weight of 87kg sold for €190 (€2.18/kg).

This pair of cull ewes weighed an average of 86kg and sold for €186/head (€2.16/kg).

This cull ewe weighed 95kg and sold for €206 (€2.17/kg).

This pen of ewe hoggets with an average weight of 50.5kg sold for €199 (€3.94/kg).

This pen of ewe hoggets with an average weight of 48.5kg sold for €187/head (€3.86/kg).

This pen of ewe hoggets weighed 53kg on average and sold for €218/kg (€4.11/kg)

This pen of spring born lambs weighed an average of 44.5kg and sold for €191/head (€4.29/kg).

This pen of spring born lambs weighed an average of 45kg and sold for €195/head (€4.33/kg).

These three spring born lambs weighed an average of 46.5kg and sold for €194/head (€4.17/kg).

This pen of spring born lambs weighed an average of 52kg and sold for €205/head (€3.94/kg).