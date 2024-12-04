With 635 sheep present in the sale yard of Donegal Livestock Mart, it attracted a large number of buyers seeking out all types of sheep.

It was a slightly smaller entry than some of the previous sales, but this has been a similar trend across most sheep marts this week due to the time of year and continuous strong prices over the past few months.

In Donegal, demand from the ringside pushed up prices to a higher level than previous weeks.

This demand led to an overall sale clearance of 97%. This was a similar clearance rate to the previous sheep sales held in the mart.

The top price of €216 was paid for a single Charollais ram lamb. The lamb weighed 58kg achieved a price per kg of €3.74/kg.

There was a large number of strong ram lambs sold through the ring in Donegal selling from €3.20/kg to €3.74/kg. This difference in price was caused by a large variety of breed type and flesh coverings.

Slightly lighter ram lambs weighing from 40kg to 50kg were scarce throughout the sale, but well sought after, selling from €3.10/kg to €3.40/kg.

Ram lambs weighing from 25kg to 40kg were the most highly sought after ram lambs by the ringside bidders with prices of €3.90/kg to €3.30/kg.

Ewe lamb lots were in extremely high demand breaching the €4/kg for many lots in each weight category.

Good-quality well-fleshed continental ewe lambs weighing from 40kg to 50kg were extremely sought after, leading to furious ringside and online bidding, with prices of €3.60/kg to €4.20/kg being paid.

There were fewer ewe lambs weighing 25kg to 40kg present in the sale than the previous weeks, but the price trend for ewe lambs continued with buyers handing out €3.40/kg to €4.10/kg.

A very small number of both ram lambs and ewe lambs weighing under 25kg were present.

They ranged a lot in quality, with many hill-type lambs and sold from €3.74/kg to €2.92/kg.

There was a small number of both cull ewes and breeding ewes present on the night.

Breeding ewes ranged in price and sold from €175 to €125. Cull ewes sold from €75 for draught hill ewes to €175 for continental ewes.

Mart manager Eimear McGuinness commented: “It has been an extremely positive year, with both sheep prices and sheep numbers remaining very strong throughout the entire year.”

In pictures

These 13 ram lambs weighing 52kg sold for €188 (€3.62/kg).

These six Suffolk ewe lambs weighing 45kg sold for €186 (€4.13/kg).

These seven ewe lambs weighing 45kg sold for €179 (€3.98/kg).

These 19 ewe lambs weighing 42kg sold for €169 (€4.02/kg).

These 13 Cheviot ram lambs weighing 40kg sold for €132 (€3.30/kg).

These 30 ram lambs weighing 40kg sold for €131 (€3.28/kg).

These seven ewe lambs weighing 41kg sold for €163 (€3.98/kg).

These 25 ewe lambs weighing 40kg sold for €164 (€4.10/kg).

These 13 ewe lambs weighing 37kg sold for €133 (€3.59/kg).

These four horned ewe lambs weighing 34kg sold for €128 (€3.76/kg).