These seven third-prizewinning Cheviot ewe hoggets weighing 55kg sold for €155 each.

Manorhamilton Livestock Sales held its annual show and sale of hoggets last Thursday.

Trade was strong throughout the day, with a large number of local buyers.

Demand for hoggets has remained high over the last few weeks and the demand in Manorhamilton was no different, with the sale achieving an average price of just over €200/head and an overall clearance rate of 92% for just over 520 sheep offered for sale on the night.

Top price of the night went to Paul McDermott for his pen of 10 first-prizewinning crossbred ewe hoggets that sold for €348 to Fergal Keown.

The next-top price of the night also came from Paul McDermott for his second-prizewinning pen of 10 hoggets that also broke the €300 mark, selling for €328 to David Regan.

These 10 ewe hoggets weighed in at 64kg and achieved a price of €5/kg.

This year’s entry of crossbred ewe hoggets was up 20% on the previous year.

In the Brockie section, trade remained very strong throughout the night, with a 100% clearance in this section.

The pen of first-prizewinning Brockie hoggets from Aoife Fallon sold for €252 each. These 11 ewe hoggets weighed 56kg, achieving a price of €4.50/kg.

Eleven more Brockie ewe hoggets from Aoife Fallon picked up third prize and sold for €238. They weighed 54kg and sold for a price of €4.41/kg.

There was a smaller entry of horned hoggets than previous years, but the demand remained high for them and a 100% clearance was achieved.

They topped at €152 for the second-prizewinning pen from Aoife Fallon, which weighed 45kg and achieved a price of €3.38/kg.

In the Cheviot section, there was a smaller entry then previous years, but the demand remained strong and a clearance of 96% was achieved.

It was Catherine Gillagan’s pen of 10 ewe hoggets that took the red rosette and the top price of €210.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Manorhamilton Mart’s Wilfred Moffitt said: “It was great to see such a strong demand for hoggets, being driven by local buyers and repeat customers and they would like to thanks all buyer and sellers. The lamb trade has held really well over the last few weeks and that’s feeding into the hogget trade.”

The mart’s next breeding sale will be held on Thursday 5 September at 6pm. Sheep sales in Manorhamilton run each Wednesday at 11am.

In pictures

These eight second-prizewinning Horned ewe hoggets weighing 45kg sold for €152 each.

These 10 first-prizewinning Cheviot ewe hoggets weighing 59kg sold for €210 each.

These 11 third-prizewinning Brockie ewe hoggets weighing 54kg sold for €238 each.

These 10 first-prizewinning horned ewe hoggets weighing 44kg sold for €150 each.

These 11 first-prizewinning Brockie ewe hoggets weighing 56kg sold for €252 each.

These 10 second-prizewinning ewe hoggets weighing 64kg sold for €328 each.

These 10 third-prizewinning Horned ewe hoggets weighing 41kg sold for €125 each.

These 10 first-prizewinning crossbred ewe hoggets sold for the top price of the sale €348 each.

These 12 Brockie ewe hoggets weighing 52kg sold for €214 each.

These 10 third-prizewinning crossbred ewe hoggets weighing 62kg sold for €220 each.