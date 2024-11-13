These six cull ewes weighing 82kg sold for €210 per head (€2.56/kg).

There was a slightly smaller entry of sheep in Inishowen for the weekly sheep sale than previous weeks, but demand for both lambs and ewes remained extremely high.

This demand was pushed by eager ringside and online bidders.

With 1,268 sheep present in the sale yard, this high demand led to an overall clearance rate of 97%.

Prices from this sale were well up on the same time last year.

Major ewe demand

There was major demand for ewe lambs. With 25kg to 35kg ewe lambs in the highest demand, the €4/kg mark was breached on many occasions.

A large majority of the ewe lambs ranging from 25kg to 35kg sold from €4.30/kg for high-quality continental lambs to €3.50/kg for hill and hill-cross lambs.

Smaller ewe lambs weighing less than 25kg sold from €3/kg to €3.80/kg, but were mostly hill types.

Ewe lambs weighing 35kg to 45kg were also in high demand, with the majority selling from €3.20/kg to €3.80/kg and ewe lambs weighing from 45kg upwards sold from €3.40/kg to €3.80/kg.

Ram lambs

The ram lambs in highest demand were also those weighing from 25kg to 35kg.

They sold from €4.15/kg to €3.50/kg. Ram lambs weighing from 35kg to 45kg sold from €3.15/kg to €3.70/kg.

Heavier ram lambs weighing 45kg upwards sold around the €3.50/kg mark.

A slightly lower number of breeding and cull ewes were present.

However, there was increased demand from the ringside buyers, which led to a 100% clearance.

The cull ewe section topped at €246 for a well-fleshed Suffolk-type ewe that weighed 104kg.

There was also a large number of hill-type draft ewes, which topped at €120.

Breeding rams

The breeding rams were the last into the ring in Inishowen.

There was a slightly lower number of rams present than the previous week, but this is expected at this later stage in the breeding season.

The section was topped by a three-year-old Texel ram that weighed just under 100kg and sold for €560.

A large number of the rams present sold from €180 to €460.

Mart manager Harry Molloy said: “It has been very positive to see a considerable rise in both the number and quality of lambs through the ring this year, with a growing demand week on week.”

In pictures

This cull ewe weighing 104kg sold for €246 (€2.37/kg).

This cull ewe weighing 78kg sold for €190 (€2.44/kg).

These 10 Texel-cross ram lambs weighing 53kg sold for €186 per head (€3.51/kg).

These six Texel ewe lambs weighing 36kg sold for €140 per head (€3.89/kg).

These seven Suffolk-cross ram lambs weighing 54kg sold for €191 per head (€3.54/kg).

These 13 Texel-cross ewe lambs weighing 51kg sold for €180 per head (€3.53/kg).

These 10 Texel mixed lambs weighing 38kg sold for €155 per head (€4.07/kg).

These 17 Suffolk ewe lambs weighing 39kg sold for €150 per head (€3.84/kg).

These six Suffolk-cross ewe lambs weighing 52kg sold for €184 per head (€3.54/kg).

These 21 Texel ewe lambs weighing 43kg sold for €155 per head (€3.60/kg).