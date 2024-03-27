This pen of four spring lambs weighing 39kg sold for €164 (€4.21/kg).

This pen of nine spring lambs weighing 45.3kg sold for €260 (€5.74/kg).

Cork Marts Fermoy sales centre recorded a vibrant trade for spring lambs on Monday, with top-quality lambs weighing 40kg to 48kg trading from €4.60/kg to upwards of €5/kg.

Four lots breached €5/kg, including the top-priced pen of 45.3kg lambs selling for €260/head. A small number of quality heavier lambs weighing in excess of 50kg sold around the €4.30/kg mark, while lighter lesser-quality lambs sold from €3.62/kg to €4.26/kg.

Manager Sean Leahy reported that spring lamb numbers were well up on the week, but at less than 100 head, supplies were relatively tight and generated strong competition between butcher and wholesale buyers. Hoggets dominated the sale entry with over 300 head on offer.

The general run of hoggets weighing from 50kg to 56kg ranged in price from €200 to €215/head, with a selection of heavier and excellent-quality lots selling from €218 to a top of €236/head. Lighter lots weighing 48kg to 49kg sold in the main from €190 to €200, with a few lots back to €180, while store hoggets sold from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg.

Cull ewes were well up, with fleshed ewes easily exceeding €2/kg and selling from €2.05/kg to €2.42/kg. Boner-type ewes sold from less than €1/kg to €1.30/kg.

In pictures

This pen of five spring lambs weighing 53.2kg sold for €230 (€4.32/kg).

This pen of three spring lambs weighing 48.7kg sold for €228 (€4.68/kg).

This pen of 10 spring lambs weighing 43.6kg sold for €218 (€5/kg).

This pen of four spring lambs weighing 39kg sold for €164 (€4.21/kg).

This pen of eight hoggets weighing 49.5kg sold for €215 (€4.34/kg).

This pen of 12 hoggets weighing 47.5kg sold for €196 (€4.13/kg).

This pen of nine hoggets weighing 57.3kg sold for €222 (€3.87/kg).

This pen of six spring lambs weighing 47.7kg sold for €232 (€4.68/kg).

This pen of 12 spring lambs weighing 40.5kg sold for €200 (€4.94/kg).

This pen of five spring lambs weighing 48.8kg sold for €238 (€4.88/kg).

These two Charollais cull ewes weighing 113kg sold for €258 (€2.28/kg).

This pen of eight hoggets weighing 46.8kg sold for €195 (€4.17/kg).

This pen of 12 hoggets weighing 50.7kg sold for €200 (€3.94/kg).

This pen of hoggets weighing 48.75kg sold for €196 (€4.02/kg).

This pen of six hoggets weighing 58kg sold for €208 (€3.59/kg).

This pen of four hoggets weighing 73kg sold for €206 (€2.82/kg).

This pen of seven hoggets weighing 57.4kg sold for €224 (€3.90/kg).

This pen of six spring lambs weighing 52kg sold for €226 (€4.34/kg).

This pen of three spring lambs weighing 40kg sold for €206 (€5.15/kg).