There was a strong demand for all grades of sheep in Ballinasloe at the recent sheep sale. On the night there were just under 90 lots of lambs to go under the hammer, making it one of the largest shows of lambs this year in Ballinasloe.

Demand remained strong from start to finish, with the trade topping at €205 for a batch of Suffolk ewe lambs weighing 53kg. The majority of lambs sold from €150 to €100 on the night.

Demand for breeding ewes and ewe hoggets was also high from ringside bidders on the night. With just under 80 lots through the ring, there was a strong clearance rate for both ewes and ewe hoggets.

The ewes topped at €222 for eight first crop Suffolk ewes that weighed 79kg, and the majority of the ewe lots sold from €150 to €200. The ewe hoggets topped at €294 for a group of six Suffolk ewe hoggets.

Demand for ewe hoggets from farmers was high, and the majority of ewe hogget lots sold from €200 to €280. There was a small entry of cull ewes on the night and they topped at €174 for a batch of crossbred ewes weighing 84kg.

On the night in ring 3, the annual multi-breed ram sale took place. Demand for SIS rams was very strong throughout the sale ,with a top price of €1,220 achieved for a pedigree Charollais ram. A large number of rams sold from €480 to €850 on the night.

These 7 Texel X ewe hoggets weighing 69kg sold for €238 each.

These 10 Texel X ewes weighing 76kg sold for €200 each.

These 9 Suffolk ewes weighing 79kg sold for €196 each.

These 14 Suffolk X ewe lambs sold for €140 each.

These 14 crossbred ram lambs weighing 44kg sold for €144 each.

These 15 weather lambs sold for €153 each.