There is more life in the hogget trade in recent days, with agents exhibiting more demand in both direct farm sales and at the ringside. Prices have stabilised following the significant cuts of recent weeks and in cases have rebounded slightly.

Base quotes are in the region of €8.60/kg, with negotiations for quality assured hoggets generally opening at €8.80/kg, while payments to sellers trading at the top-end of the market range from €8.90/kg to upwards of €9/kg.

Prices in Northern Ireland have also rebounded with quotes for Thursday up 10p/kg to an average of £7/kg, or the equivalent of €8.29/kg, at an exchange rate of 84.5p to the euro.

Groups and regular sellers are securing 10p/kg to 15p/kg above the going rate.

The ewe trade is solid with the majority of plants working off an opening quote of €5/kg for good-quality ewes, while the mart trade remains an excellent alternative outlet for farmers with heavy ewes and struggling to negotiate with factories.