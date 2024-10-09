Mart managers report a sharper tone to this week’s trade for finished lambs. Many state that were it not for more farmers presenting finished lambs, live throughput of finished lambs would likely be well back on recent years.

Prices are up €1 to €3 per head, with certain sales recording prices at the top end of the market, rising by upwards of €3 to €5 per head.

Fleshed lambs weighing from 50kg to 54kg are trading in the main from €157 to €165 for factory-type lambs, with superior quality and heavier lambs rising to and exceeding €170 per head. Managers continue to report a significant difference between well-fleshed lambs and plainer-quality lambs and lambs lacking flesh, with a difference in price of upwards of €10 per head.

Agents are dropping down in weight brackets in a bid to secure higher numbers, with top-quality lambs weighing 45kg to 47kg ranging in price from €145 to upwards of €150 per head.

The trade here is being supported by finishers active for short keep lambs.

Store lambs remain a solid trade with no real change in prices. The sharpest trade is possibly for good-quality short keep continental bred lambs.

Good-quality lowland lambs weighing around the 40kg mark are selling in the main from €3.10/kg to €3.20/kg, with the best quality lots hitting €3.30/kg and higher. Lighter stores are trading from €2.90/kg to €3.10/kg, with the best-quality lots again capable of selling to €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg.

Plainer-quality and crossbred lambs are trading from €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg, but top-quality types, including ewe lambs with breeding potential, are selling to upwards of €3/kg.

Stunted or lighter hill lambs are selling back under €2.50/kg, with prices anywhere from €2/kg to €2.40/kg depending on quality.

The hogget trade is holding strong, and has even strengthened since autumn breeding sales commenced. Top-quality lowland hoggets are trading from €230 to €280 per head on average, with the best-quality lots topping €300 although numbers are small. The best-quality hill breeds are similar.

Plainer-quality and lighter ewes are trading from €185 to €210, with some average-quality and small-framed hill hoggets back to €150 per head.