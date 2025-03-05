Hoggets prices have taken a hammering over the last week, with prices falling to a greater degree as the week has progressed.

At the start of the week, the general run of prices for heavier hoggets in most marts was in the region of €207 to €212/head, with select lots rising to €215 to €218/head.

Prices for heavier hoggets in marts held on Tuesday and Wednesday have typically maxed out at an average price of €200 to €207, with isolated deals to €210/head.

Hoggets weighing 48kg to 49kg are trading anywhere from the mid-€180s to mid-€190s, with some falling either side of this price range depending on quality.

Average prices have also been influenced according to some managers by producers presenting hoggets short on flesh cover. Some marts have also seen a greater number of heavier hoggets with farmers testing the live market.

The pressure on slaughter-fit hogget prices has also inserted pressure on the trade for store hoggets, with prices easing by upwards of 15c/kg to 25c/kg.

The general run of prices reported in many sales for lowland hoggets was in the region of €3.50/kg to €3.75/kg. Batches of top-quality lots have still hit up to €4/kg, but the frequency has been greatly reduced.

Plainer-quality hoggets and those lacking significant flesh cover are selling back to €3/kg, with hill types now falling under the €3/kg mark.

The trade for cull ewes in contrast remains buoyant. Quality lowland ewes continue to trade from €2.50/kg to €2.75/kg.

Plainer-quality ewes and ewes with an average cover of flesh are generally topping the €2/kg mark, with poorly fleshed ewes and hill ewes selling from €1.30/kg to €1.70/kg. The better trade for hill ewes is for those capable of delivering a heavier carcase.

There are small numbers of ewes with lambs at foot appearing, with quality dictating prices. Large-framed ewes and younger lots with young twin lambs have sold for upwards of €350 to €400/head, while smaller-framed ewes or those with light lambs have sold back to €250 to €280 per unit. Single lamb lots range anywhere from €170 all the way to €300.