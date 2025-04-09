This Suffolk-cross ewe with strong twin lambs at foot sold for €470 in Raphoe Mart's special Easter sale on Monday.

A number of mart managers reported that the recovery in factory prices had attracted more ewe hoggets and heavier lots to the ring, but numbers remain relatively tight.

Hoggets weighing around the 50kg to 52kg mark averaged from €200 to €209 in recent days, with some ewe hoggets suitable for breeding and excellent-quality types exceeding this range.

Hoggets weighing 55kg to 58kg sold from €212 to €223, depending on quality, while some very heavy lots weighing up to the mid-60kg mark sold to €230 to €234.

Managers also report plenty of interest in ewe hoggets, with some producers opting to source earlier in the year due to perceived tighter supplies and strong prices later in the year.

Fleshed hoggets weighing around 46kg to 47kg are selling anywhere from the mid-€180s to €190s and back to €180 and under for lots lacking flesh.

Store hoggets are trading from €3.55/kg to €3.80/kg for tail-end lots, with better-quality types selling upwards of €4/kg to €4.10/kg.

Spring lamb numbers are low in general. Butcher and wholesale interest has been slightly firmer, with factory agents also keen for numbers.

Quality and kill-out potential have a massive bearing on price. Lambs weighing around 40kg to 42kg are trading from €190 to €200 for young fleshed lambs, with butcher interest driving some of these in special Easter sales to €210.

Heavier lots weighing 45kg to 48kg are trading from €200 to €220, with some heavier and super-quality lots topping this.

Cull ewes are solid with fleshed lowland types from €2.60/kg to €2.85/kg and heavy or top-quality ewes rising to €3/kg and over on occasion.

Lots lacking flesh are selling back to €2/kg and under, while fleshed Scottish Blackface ewes range from €1.40/kg to upwards of €2/kg.

It is hard to put a concise range on ewes with lambs at foot, with reports of large-framed ewes and aged twin lambs selling from €430 to in excess of €480 per unit.

Nice-quality lots with younger lambs range from €300 to €380, falling back to less than €300 for light or aged ewes and poorer-quality lambs.