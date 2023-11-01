Ewe lambs with breeding potential are pushing prices for store lambs to €3/kg and higher on occasion.

The trade for good-quality fleshed lambs remains vibrant, with factory agents locking horns in a bid to secure higher numbers.

A number of mart managers report that they have handled more lambs from sellers with lower negotiating power that would often trade directly with factory agents, with these producers opting to test the live trade.

Prices paid continue to be influenced by flesh cover.

Quality lambs weighing upwards of 50kg are selling on average from €98 to €102 with the weight, while lots lacking significant flesh cover are selling back to €90 to €95 with the weight. It is a similar trend for lighter lambs, with flesh cover dictating prices paid.

Lowland lambs

Nice-quality lowland lambs weighing 45kg to 47kg are trading from €130 to €138, with the best-quality lots attracting butcher buyer attention rising to upwards of €140/head, while plainer-quality lots are falling back below €130/head.

Demand for store lambs in areas receiving persistent torrential rainfall is said to be tempered by the weather.

The general run of prices for well-presented lowland lambs continues to range from €2.70/kg to €2.85/kg, with a selection of store lambs including ewe lambs with breeding potential rising to €2.90/kg to €3/kg.

Plainer-quality lambs, lots with poor weight for age or badly presented are selling back to €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg.

The trade for hill store lambs is influenced strongly by lamb weight and size. Forward Scottish Blackface and Cheviot lambs possessing a nice cover of flesh are trading from €1.90/kg to €2.15/kg, while lighter male lambs lacking flesh are from €1.40/kg to €2/kg.

There is some variation in reports on the cull ewe trade. Fleshed lowland ewes weighing from 80kg to 85kg are trading from €110 to €130 depending on quality.

A range from €120 to €140 is buying a high percentage of heavy ewes, with the exception of isolated or infrequent sales rising to €150 to €170.

Light lowland ewes are trading from €1/kg to €1.30/kg for fleshed lots with ewes lacking significant flesh cover falling below the €1/kg mark and back to 70c/kg for poor-quality Scotch ewes.