There are some reports of prices at the top end of the market surpassing the €9.20/kg mark.

The sheep trade is starting the week in a solid manner with agents keen for hoggets.

The majority of plants are opening negotiations for quality assured (QA) hoggets in the region of €9/kg. R grading group hoggets are trading in the region of €9.10/kg with prices paid for U grades and to sellers handling large numbers 5c/kg to 10c/kg higher.

There are some reports of prices at the top end of the market surpassing the €9.20/kg mark but numbers moving at this level are reported as small.

The mart trade is broadly unchanged from the end of last week. Heavier-fleshed hoggets weighing upwards of 53kg to 55kg are trading in the main from €212 to €220 per head with select lots of butcher-type hoggets rising to €225 to €230.

Prices paid for hoggets weighing 50kg to 52kg are heavily dependent on condition and potential slaughter performance.

The majority of lots are trading from €200 to €208 with the best-quality lots rising to in excess of €210 per head. Likewise, lighter lots weighing 48kg to 49kg are trading from €188 to €200.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade has firmed with buyers purchasing heavy ewes for exporting live or for satisfying niche market demand more active. A high percentage of well-fleshed lowland ewes are trading from €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg, live, with select lots of young and well-conformed ewes selling to €2.80/kg.

Plainer-quality and ewes with an average cover of flesh are selling back to €2/kg to €2.20/kg with ewes shy of flesh and Scottish Blackface types selling from €1.30/kg to €1.70/kg with higher prices for heavier carcase Scottish Blackface ewes.