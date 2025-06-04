Producers with hoggets left to trade are facing further downward pressure, with base quotes for Thursday falling by another 20c/kg to 30c/kg.

This leaves opening prices in negotiations for hoggets in the region of €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg.

Reports indicate there had been a slight lift in demand in some plants for hoggets earlier in the week to boost supplies for the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha, which takes place from 6 to 10 June.

Top prices reported were in the region of €7.60/kg and in cases to €7.70/kg or €7.80/kg for large numbers of suitable sheep.

It is likely that after this week there will be small numbers left in the market, with reports indicating that many producers with sizeable numbers used this week’s demand and the threat of further heavy cuts to move supplies.

Last week’s sheep kill recorded hogget throughput of 13,929 head, while lamb throughput increased by a few thousand head to reach 23,996 head. The balance of the 41,696 head kill was made up with 3,764 ewes and rams.

This week’s throughput is expected to be north of 55,000 head and could possibly top 60,000 head, but is unlikely to reach the highs of previous years where upwards of 75,000 head were processed in the week of the festival.

Base quotes for lambs are unchanged for Thursday, with the majority of plants opening negotiations at €9/kg for quality assured sheep.

Groups and regular sellers are securing €9.10/kg, while at the top end of the market, there are some reports of €9.20/kg being paid.

Agents are working hard to secure numbers and are using threats of price cuts to entice sales and also to condition farmers for possible cuts next week.

The trade is likely to be influenced by how sales perform over the coming days and the number of sheep in the market.

Factories are focusing mainly on lambs and hoggets this week, with less interest in ewes in some plants.

Opening quotes in most plants remain at €5/kg, with 10c/kg to 20c/kg negotiated for significant numbers of ewes.

Plants or abattoirs most active in the ewe trade and keen for good-quality ewes, such as Ballon Meats, are paying upwards of €5.50/kg for suitable ewes.

Northern Ireland

Factories in Northern Ireland have finished quoting for hoggets and some have also declined to quote for lambs for Thursday this week.

Reports indicate that plants were still paying up to £6/kg (€7.13/kg) for hoggets earlier in the week and have also cut price by 20p/kg to 30p/kg as the week has progressed.

Dunbia is the only plant quoting for lambs and has increased its base quote by 20p/kg to a base of £7.10/kg for Thursday (€8.43/kg).

The number of sheep exported south last week for direct slaughter in plants in Ireland increased by about 600 head to reach 3,369 sheep.