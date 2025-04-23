Base quotes for Thursday for lambs and hoggets have fallen by anywhere from 10c/kg to 30c/kg when compared to last week.

The hit on price occurred over the weekend with factories pulling prices for Tuesday’s kill. When combined with last week’s cuts it reduced the value of hoggets and lambs by upwards of €10 per head.

Base quotes for hoggets are in the region of €8.50/kg in ICM plants plus their 20c/kg QA payment with Kildare Chilling on €8.70/kg plus 10c/kg QA and Ballon Metas on €8.80/kg all-in.

Regular sellers and groups are securing returns of €8.80/kg and €8.90/kg at the top of the market by means of producer or conformation bonuses.

Reports indicate producers trading at the top end of the market are facing resistance in exceeding this price range. Reports also indicate that some plants have become sticky on carcase weights and are more reluctant or refusing to go beyond 23kg.

Base quotes for lambs are in the region of €9/kg in most plants, with QA lambs quotes around the €9.20/kg mark. Reports indicate there is deals being completed above this range in some areas, with producers with long standing supply relationships and top prices hitting €9.30/kg. There are rare reports of €9.40/kg paid.

Carcase weight limits range from 20.5kg to 21kg, so the advice for producers is to ensure they are achieving the best deal in negotiations on both price and carcase weight.

The latest sheep kill data shows that an increased number of producers targeted Easter week to market sheep. The kill figure of 43,022 head was slightly below the previous week’s figure despite a day’s less processing in many plants.

Hogget throughput was recorded at 38,354 head with spring lambs relatively low at just 2,126 head and ewes and rams remaining well below the norm at just 2,539 head.

Ewe trade

The trade for hoggets and lambs is in contrast to ewes, with base quotes holding firm at €5.50/kg. Producers with significant numbers of good-quality ewes are securing €5.70/kg with relative ease, while at the top end of the market, plants abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade are securing returns ranging from €5.80/kg to €6/kg.

Live prices for heavy carcase ewes continue to run ahead of factory quotes and producers should confirm the price and paid carcase weight limit before trading.

Northern trade

Base quotes in Northern Ireland for hoggets have also fallen by 20p/kg and stand at £6.80/kg (€7.94/kg) for Thursday. Regular sellers and groups are securing 10p/kg to 15p/kg above quotes with top prices hitting £7/kg (€8.17/kg). Base quotes for lambs are in the region £7.30/kg with numbers in the system remaining tight.

The trade in Britain remains sluggish with high supplies continuing to put pressure on prices which remain in the region of £7.10/kg for hoggets.