There is much more life in the sheep trade this week, with all factories rising base quotes by 10c/kg.

Kildare Chilling continues to set the pace with its base quote of €6.30/kg plus 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment.

The two Irish Country Meats plants are quoting a base of €6.10/kg plus their higher QA payment of 20c/kg.

Reports indicate plants not quoting are offering opening quotes of €6.15/kg to €6.20/kg or a price of €6.30/kg for quality assured lambs.

A significant number of lambs traded by individual sellers are moving from €6.30/kg to €6.40/kg.

Regular sellers handling higher numbers or those trading through groups are securing returns of €6.45/kg to €6.50/kg, while at the top of the market, select lots are trading from €6.55/kg to €6.60/kg when conformation bonuses are taken into account.

Factories are keen to attract higher numbers forward, with supplies tightening.

The kill figure of 60,579 fell 1,959 head on the previous week. Lamb throughput reduced by 2,758 head to 49,633, while the ewe kill increased by 737 head to 10,680.

The lamb kill is running 2,534 head lower than the corresponding week in 2022, with ewe and ram throughput 1,739 head lower.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade remains sluggish, with no real movement on price.

Quotes differ significantly, with the five main processing plants quoting prices of €2.70/kg to €3.00/kg for heavier fleshed ewes, falling back to €2.50/kg to €2.60/kg for plainer-quality or lighter ewes and back to as low as €2.20/kg for ewes lacking significant flesh.

Plants or smaller-scale abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade are paying €3.20/kg to €3.40/kg for top-quality, heavier ewes.

With significant variation between and even within plants depending on the type of ewes on hand, those offering ewes are advised to confirm prices before moving sheep.

Northern trade

Base quotes in Northern plants are unchanged at £5.15/kg or the equivalent of €5.94 at 86.6p to the euro.

Sellers are negotiating 5p/kg to 10p/kg higher, with top prices rising to £5.30/kg (€6.11/kg) and higher to ward off interest from southern buyers.

Agents appear keen to possibly handle higher numbers next week, with the threat of strike action from veterinary officials prompting factories to increase throughput.

The number of sheep exported from Northern Ireland for direct slaughter in plants in Ireland last week was recorded at 7,602, down over 1,000 head on the previous week.

Prices are creeping upwards in Britain, with the latest Agriculture Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) market update showing average prices rising 7p/kg to £5.57/kg (€6.42/kg). Reports indicate upward movement is continuing this week.