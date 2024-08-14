Ram lambs recorded a massive average price of €1,708 at the Irish Texel Society premier sale held in Blessington Mart, Wicklow, on Saturday.
The sale average was greatly enhanced by three sale-topping rams selling for €20,000, €18,000 and €15,000, with a total of 34 rams selling upwards of €2,000. Such rams were snapped up by pedigree breeders with the commercial-type rams also a solid trade selling from €600 to €1,200 per head. Ram lambs achieved a clearance rate of 89% with 97% of shearling rams sold.
The east was full of life on Saturday with the Borris Ewe Breeders Association recording a flying hogget trade in its premier ewe hogget and ewe lamb sale in Borris Mart. Hogget ewes were up €50 to €60 per head on 2023 sale levels, with almost 50% selling upwards of €300 and another 40% topping €250 per head.
The slaughter trade is also sharper with cull ewes hitting record prices and fleshed lambs a sharper trade.
