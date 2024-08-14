The reserve champion and top-priced ram lamb came from the Silver Hill Flock in Donegal owned by Neville Myles. The lamb is sired by Hexel Fan Club and sold to Jimmy Garrivan and Ronan Gallagher for €20,000. \ McGregor Photography

Ram lambs recorded a massive average price of €1,708 at the Irish Texel Society premier sale held in Blessington Mart, Wicklow, on Saturday.

The sale average was greatly enhanced by three sale-topping rams selling for €20,000, €18,000 and €15,000, with a total of 34 rams selling upwards of €2,000. Such rams were snapped up by pedigree breeders with the commercial-type rams also a solid trade selling from €600 to €1,200 per head. Ram lambs achieved a clearance rate of 89% with 97% of shearling rams sold.

The east was full of life on Saturday with the Borris Ewe Breeders Association recording a flying hogget trade in its premier ewe hogget and ewe lamb sale in Borris Mart. Hogget ewes were up €50 to €60 per head on 2023 sale levels, with almost 50% selling upwards of €300 and another 40% topping €250 per head.

The slaughter trade is also sharper with cull ewes hitting record prices and fleshed lambs a sharper trade.