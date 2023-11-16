The IFA sheep committee elected Donegal sheep farmer Adrian Gallagher to chair the committee at a meeting held on Thursday.

Gallagher, who is the committee’s outgoing vice-chair, will take over from Kevin Comiskey.

The IFA stated that Comiskey announced he was stepping down as chair to seek a nomination to run in local elections in Co Leitrim.

Gallagher farms in Falcarragh, Co Donegal, and stated that income on both hill and lowland farms will take priority on the agenda for his term as chair.

“Farm income remains the most important issue for sheep farmers, whether that comes from the price in the market or Government support,” he said.

“I will be carrying on the work done by my predecessor Kevin Comiskey and I want to thank him for the commitment he has shown during his time as sheep chair.”

Comiskey gave thanks to the committee he chaired, mentioning the breakthrough of an additional €8/ewe in the Sheep Improvement Scheme for next year as an issue on which he made a particular impact.

“It has been my privilege to chair the sheep committee and I was delighted to make progress on some issues, including the extra funding announced in last month’s budget that brings the total support for sheep farmers to €20/ewe,” Comiskey commented.