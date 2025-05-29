Lauren Nolan, Irish Country Meats (ICM) and William Hutchinson, Chapelizod Pedigree Sheep looking at rams at the launch of ICMs Flocks of the Future young sheep farmer competition which takes place as part of Sheep 2025 on Saturday 21 June 2025 in Teagasc Mellows Campus Athenry.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) has this week launched a young farmer competition, Flocks of the Future, which will take place as part of Sheep 2025, the major sheep industry event taking place in Teagasc Mellows Campus, Athenry, on Saturday 21 June. Ireland’s largest sheep processor is the main sponsor of Sheep 2025 and is holding the initiative to support and encourage young entrants in to sheep farming.

Four successful winners will receive a mini-flock comprising of five breeding hoggets and one five-star ram. The prize is worth in excess of €2,500 for each winner. Flocks of the Future is supported by Sheep Ireland and Teagasc. Sheep Ireland will provide breeding and performance recording advice, while Teagasc will provide one-to-one production advice.

The initiative is also supported by Bord Bia and the Irish Farmers Journal and winners will have access to industry insights regarding sheepmeat market performance. The two ICM plants in Camolin and Navan will also provide a 20c/kg bonus on lambs sold to ICM under the initiative.

Application process

The competition is open to farmers aged 25 years and under. To enter the Flocks of the Future competition applicants must submit a short video outlining their farming plans in addition to submitting a written answer to three questions concerning flock management, sustainability and the role ICM can play in supporting their success. The closing date for entries is 12 June 2025. Further information and the application form can be found at www.teagasc/sheep2025. Winners will be showcased at Sheep 2025.

Commenting on the initiative Jerome Aherne, managing director Irish Country Meats said: “Irish sheep farming is facing a generational challenge. Through this competition, we want to give young farmers the opportunity, support, and confidence to establish and grow their own flocks. We’re proud to play a role in securing a sustainable and vibrant future for the sector.”

Battle of the Ag colleges

A young shepherds competition will take place at Sheep 2025 and this year will witness a team from agricultural colleges battle it out to claim the inaugural Battle of the Ag Colleges title. ICM is also sponsoring the initiative which will see students in agricultural colleges put through their paces on tasks such as sheep handling, breed identification and production practices.