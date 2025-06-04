Dogs killed and wounded multiple sheep in a savage attack in Kildare on Sunday morning.

Twelve sheep were killed, with others fighting for their lives.

"I got the call at 9.45am on Sunday that there were dogs attacking my sheep," the farmer, who did not wish to be named, told the Irish Farmers Journal. "The attack had been going on some time."

Two large black dogs mauled a flock of 53 ewes, each with twin lambs at foot, at Castlekeely, Caragh, near Naas.

"The sheep were all in a ball in the middle of the field, with many injured lambs, dead sheep around the field, dead sheep in a deep drain of water, with other ewes struggling to avoid drowning," he said.

Help

Friends and neighbours came to help the farmer and his sheep out of the drain.

"I had water over my chest, I was clinging to a branch myself," the farmer added.

In total, three ewes and nine lambs were dead, with 20 more injured.

"I'm injecting injured lambs daily, I might have to put some down. I've lambs without mothers, ewes without lambs, ewes going off their milk. Traffic, neighbouring horses, a passing train, anything at all causes the sheep to bolt."

One dog has been identified, but the farmer is appealing for anyone who may have seen something to contact gardaí in Naas.