The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and National Sheep Association (NSA) has warned that proposed changes to Northern Ireland’s Maedi Visna (MV) free sheep status could damage the future of the sheep sector.

The comments follow on from a recent industry meeting outlining the implications of the disease and the Department of Agriculture’s proposed MV status changes.

The proposals would also see the withdrawal of Department funding for sheep testing.

UFU hill farming chair Alastair Armstrong said keeping the country free from MV is vital for its animal health and trading status.

“Over 100 commercial and pedigree sheep farmers attended last night’s industry meeting, voicing their concerns on the proposed changes to Northern Ireland’s MV sheep testing.

“Any type of testing, accreditation or control scheme will be an additional expense to farmers at a time when they are already facing low profit margins.

“The loss of MV control measures at borders is a major concern because if MV is transmitted into Northern Ireland’s flocks, they would become less efficient, profitable and sustainable having a knock-on effect on the NI sheep sector.”

The main clinical signs of MV are progressive paralysis, wasting, arthritis and chronic mastitis and is detected in older animals as symptoms lie dormant for several years.

According to the UFU, Northern Irish sheep farmers are set to lose 17% of the Basic Payment Scheme and there is no more funding for the sheep scab scheme.

The union said this is putting the sector in “jeopardy.”

NSA Edward Adamson added that farmers are anxious if control measures are removed, it would undo their hard work in ensuring the country’s current MV free status.

“The sheep industry wants to maintain the status quo for MV currently and cannot allow the MV floodgates to open. Infection rates are continuing to rise in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, and if NI stops restrictions on the health status of imports, this disease has the potential to become widespread.

“Sheep farmers are willing to act responsibly with biosecurity, quarantine and purchasing from high health flocks, however all this is useless if the Department remove controls.