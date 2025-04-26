The European Championships follows on from the mart hosting the highly successful Kepak All-Ireland and International Sheep Shearing Championships in 2024

Mountbellew Co-Operative Livestock Mart in Co Galway will host the European and Connacht Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships on the June bank holiday weekend on 30 May and 1 June 2025.

The event follows the mart successfully hosting the Kepak All Ireland and International Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships in 2024.

The event will witness some of the top shearers from across Europe battle it out to claim the accolade of the top shearer in Europe in both machine and blade shearing.

While a number of competitions will also take place for wool handling and shearing competitors from Connacht.

Funding boost

The event received a recent boost with the announcement of almost €130,000 funding via a LEADER grant.

The organisers hope to build on the strong foundations of 2024 and increase attendance at a wide range of festivities organised over the weekend and thereby delivering a positive economic and cultural impact for the region.

The event is being launched on Friday 9 May in the Malt House, Mountbellew, Co Galway at 8pm. Admission is free and the committee are welcoming anyone with an interest in shearing to attend.