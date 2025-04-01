The contract will last for five months and the deadline for the submission of tenders is 5pm on Monday 7 April. \ Claire-Jeanne Nash

Teagasc is seeking tenders to construct its new sheep shed at its farm in Athenry, Co Galway.

The farm is located at Mellows Campus, Co Galway, approximately 3km from Athenry town centre, with its animal and grasslands research and innovation centre operating within an 82ha site.

Teagasc was granted planning permission for a single-storey shed, yard area, car park and associated site works including connection to existing onsite watermain and foul network, surface water management, concrete paving, demolition of a building and all ancillary site works from Galway County Council on 28 January.

The site is planned to be 508sqm in floor space. Construction work will be restricted to between 8am and 6pm from Monday to ,Friday with work outside of these hours needing to be approved by Teagasc.

Submissions

Teagasc said the campus is dedicated to advancing the Irish sheep production sector through science-driven solutions that enhance both the profitability and environmental sustainability of Ireland's sheep production systems.

The contract will last for five months and the deadline for the submission of tenders is 5pm on Monday 7 April 2025.

Applicants are asked to submit their tenders to the Etenders website or they can be submitted by hand and post, but written submissions will not be accepted.

