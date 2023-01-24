Jean Mackay with the overall champion, Harelaw Star, which sold for a new female breed record of 23,000gns (€24,931.78). \ Hutchinson Photography

Kicking off Borderway Mart’s sales calendar last weekend was the British Blue Cattle Society with its special January show and sale, which was judged by Jonathan Crowther who runs the Making Place herd.

The star of Friday’s show and sale was Harelaw Star, a January 2022-born heifer from Jean Mackay from Glasgow.

The reserve overall champion, Abington Pablo from Ian McGarva, sold for 9,000gns (€10,814.37). \ Hutchinson Photography

The Henlli Wishmaster daughter secured the female championship before going on to scoop the overall championship, ending in the dream day for Mackay when Star sold for a new female breed record of 23,000gns (€24,931.78) in Borderway. R & M Paterson of Dunblane had a double hit with their two May 2021-born British Blue bulls sired by Sandyvale Jagerbomb.

The first of this pair, Auchenlay Ranger, sold for 15,500gns (€16,801.85), while Auchenlay Rolo sold for 12,000gns (€13,007.88).

Ross and Elaine Pattinson who run the Top Side herd in Brampton, a stone’s throw away from Carlisle, sold Top Side Richy, a March 2021-born bull sired by Fleuron de Maffe for 10,000gns (€10,814.37).

Two bulls on the day fetched 9,000gns (€10,814.37). The first was Abington Pablo, the reserve overall champion of the day and the 2022 junior champion and reserve male champion at the Royal Highland Show from Ian McGarva.

The second was Brennand Paddy, a December 2020-born bull sired by Bringlee Volkswagon ET for J C Walker and Son.

Twenty bulls sold on the day for an average of £6,520.50 (€7,404.09) and seven females sold for an average £6,930.00 (€7,869.08), leaving a clearance rate just shy of 80%.