code
Advertiser's announcement:
STIHL Battery Powered Revolution

By on
STIHL continue to lead the way in developing new innovative technologies that offer real solutions to practical problems.
Whether in your own garden or in professional applications, with battery technology from STIHL you can take on any challenge. From chainsaws and hedge trimmers to leaf blowers and lawn mowers, we have your whole garden covered.

Visit www.stihl-dealer.ie/ to find your nearest dealer and purchase our cordless products online.

STIHL Cordless Power

STIHL Cordless Power is strong and flexible with a quietness that’s unheard of. STIHL Cordless Power is designed to do the hard work for you. With the STIHL COMPACT and PRO cordless ranges, you are bound to find the perfect cordless power tools for your needs.

STIHL COMPACT Cordless Power System

The STIHL COMPACT Cordless Power System is perfect for medium to large gardens. The compact universal AK battery fits every tool in the range, from the MSA 120 C-BQ chainsaw and HSA 56 hedge trimmer to the FSA 56 grass trimmer and BGA 56 blower, you can easily maintain your garden using this complete range of products.

Video

Visit www.stihl-dealer.ie/ to find your nearest dealer and to see the full range of the STIHL COMPACT Cordless Power System.

STIHL PRO Cordless Power System

STIHL PRO Cordless Power is strong, quiet and professional. STIHL PRO Cordless Power is ideal for large gardens and professional users.

Powerful performance, long battery life and outstanding handling are essential when tackling more demanding gardening jobs. STIHL's professional cordless products offer quiet, emission free performance, useful in noise-sensitive areas.

Visit www.stihl-dealer.ie/ to find your nearest dealer and to see the full range of the STIHL PRO Cordless Power System.

Why choose Cordless?

The STIHL PRO cordless power system offers the perfect solution for every professional application

5 reasons to choose a battery powered tool

1. One battery for every job

All of our cordless tools are powered by the same universal battery and charger, giving you the flexibility to switch between tools.

2. Long Running Time

Our highly efficient electric motors maximise the Lithium-Ion battery power to ensure consistent and long-lasting service.

3. Cable Free

In smaller spaces, the lack of cable means that you can move freely and get into tight corners. In larger gardens, it is easy with a cordless tool to cover a greater distance without the limitation of the cord.

4. Quality

A huge amount of time has gone into creating STIHL and VIKING cordless tools and batteries so that you get the best performance every time. Our hand-picked Approved Dealers extend this quality through their personal customer service and professional servicing.

5. Prestige

Every product in STIHL and VIKING’s cordless power tool range has received the Quiet Mark award, awarded to the quietest high performance technologies that reduce unwanted noise in our environment. Our cordless lawn mower has been awarded the ‘Blue Angel’ environmental label for its quiet and environmentally friendly operation.

Visit www.stihl-dealer.ie/ to find your nearest dealer and purchase our cordless products online.

Bord Bia sets out its top 30 markets at ANUGA
Bord Bia sets out its top 30 markets at ANUGA
By on 26 October 2017
Progressive suckler farming in the heart of the Burren
Progressive suckler farming in the heart of the Burren
By on 13 October 2017
Oleo-Mac v Stihl: putting chainsaws to the test
Oleo-Mac v Stihl: putting chainsaws to the test
By Michael Collins on 17 October 2017
Lily Champs tips for your autumn garden
Lily Champs tips for your autumn garden
By Contributor on 03 October 2017
Autumn hearts
Autumn hearts
By Gerry Daly on 06 October 2017
