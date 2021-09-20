CLARIFIDE Plus is the ONLY genomic test to incorporate a full range of health and wellness traits in addition to the production, fertility and type traits of standard testing.
This unique genomic test builds on the offering of CLARIFIDE and delivers proven results on wellness, meaning it is not only possible to predict the future potential of that animal, but also the ability of that animal to remain healthy and fulfil its potential.
This gives you the ability to drive the sustainability and future performance of your farm from one simple test.
Reliably predicting the lifetime capability and wellness of a heifer at a few days of age will give you a massive advantage.
CLARIFIDE Plus can ensure your replacement heifers fit with your farming strategy, giving you the ability to breed and invest in your best.
Vet Neil Eastham, a partner at Bishopton Veterinary Group and RAFT Solutions in north Yorkshire, carried out the study to analyse key production and health parameters from animals on two farms in the north of England where CLARIFIDE Plus testing had been undertaken.
Records were collected from 746 CLARIFIDE Plus tested animals calving over a three-year period on one farm.
Analysis of the data found heifers ranked in the top 25% based on DWP had:
In addition, survival data from 317 tested animals on a farm who has been genomic testing all heifers born since 2015 was also analysed.
Mr Eastham found heifers ranked in the top 25% based on DWP had:
The use of the DWP selection index, which is provided as part of the CLARIFIDE Plus offering (along with the standard AHDB UK evaluation), allows producers to accurately select for both calf and cow wellness traits alongside traits for production, fertility and efficiency (chart 1).
Mr Eastham said: “Genomic test results are significantly more reliable than traditional parent average values as they reveal more about the genetic potential an animal inherited.
"Using genomic testing, an animal’s genetic potential can be revealed early in life, and genetic progress can be accelerated with confidence.”
Josh Batterham, ruminant veterinary consultant at Zoetis, said: “The introduction of CLARIFIDE Plus has improved our understanding of what good genetics look like, as it includes a full range of wellness traits which have been shown to have a huge influence on herd health and profitability.
“We want to continue to support efforts to grow the UK genomics market and help farmers understand the huge gains which can be achieved from using genomics within their herds.
"Getting a set of results is just the starting point; it is essential that producers paying for a genomic service receive good advice on how to best implement those results.”
Farmers can benefit from a new user offer - when they buy three CLARIFIDE Plus tests, they get one test free.
This offer is available to new users only and will be limited to the first 100 tests submitted in a single batch from any one farm.
Farmers can find out more about CLARIFIDE Plus by visiting www.clarifide.co.uk, by contacting the Zoetis team directly on clarifideenquiries@zoetis.com or by calling Rhona Millar (NI, Scotland and NE) on 07584-223 513, Gemma Allison (NW and Midlands) on 07500-065 761 or Flo Page (Midlands and South) 07918-290 980. Alternatively, you can speak to your local NMR rep or CLARIFIDE trained vet.
References
1. Down et al J. Dairy Sci. 96 :6301–6314
2. An Economic Review of Cattle Lameness November 2009, Cattle Practice 17(2):136-141 J A Willshire and Nicholas Bell.
Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses.
Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercialises medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complimented by biodevices, genetic tests and a range of services.
Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries.
In 2018, the company generated annual revenue of $5.8bn with approximately 10,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.
MM-16499