CLARIFIDE Plus is the ONLY genomic test to incorporate a full range of health and wellness traits in addition to the production, fertility and type traits of standard testing.

This unique genomic test builds on the offering of CLARIFIDE and delivers proven results on wellness, meaning it is not only possible to predict the future potential of that animal, but also the ability of that animal to remain healthy and fulfil its potential.

This gives you the ability to drive the sustainability and future performance of your farm from one simple test.

Reliably predicting the lifetime capability and wellness of a heifer at a few days of age will give you a massive advantage.

CLARIFIDE Plus can ensure your replacement heifers fit with your farming strategy, giving you the ability to breed and invest in your best.

Vet Neil Eastham, a partner at Bishopton Veterinary Group and RAFT Solutions in north Yorkshire, carried out the study to analyse key production and health parameters from animals on two farms in the north of England where CLARIFIDE Plus testing had been undertaken.

Records were collected from 746 CLARIFIDE Plus tested animals calving over a three-year period on one farm.

Analysis of the data found heifers ranked in the top 25% based on DWP had:

Lower levels of mastitis - 6% of heifers ranked in the top 25% on DWP had one or more cases of mastitis in their first lactation versus 12% for heifers in the bottom 25%. Across all lactations, the difference was 20% of animals in the top 25% having one or more cases versus 41% in the bottom (Table 1). This amounted to a difference of 95 cases of mastitis between the top and bottom quartile groups at an estimated cost of £23,7501.

Graph 1: A comparison of mastitis cases in cows ranked in the top and bottom DWP quartiles.

Lower levels of intramammary antibiotics to treat mastitis infections – across all lactations, the difference in antibiotics used between top and bottom quartile groups amounted to an estimated additional 1.17mg/PCU/cow (population correction unit) or an extra 285 intramammary antibiotic tubes used in the bottom 25%.

Fewer cases of lameness - across all lactations, 37% of animals ranked in the top 25% on DWP had one or more cases of lameness versus 55% for those in the bottom 25%. The higher lameness incidence across the bottom 25% of animals ranked by DWP resulted in an additional lameness cost of at least £10,8902.

In addition, survival data from 317 tested animals on a farm who has been genomic testing all heifers born since 2015 was also analysed.

Mr Eastham found heifers ranked in the top 25% based on DWP had:

Improved survivability - The productive life of heifers in the top 25% for DWP was consistently longer than that of their lower DWP herd mates (Graph 2).

Graph 2: A comparison of survival rates in heifers ranked in the top and bottom DWP quartiles.

Higher lifetime daily yields – the top 25% group not only produced milk for longer, but they also produced on average 2.6kg more milk per day per cow than the bottom 25%, averaging 13.8kg compared with the bottom group’s 11.2kg.

Calves also had fewer cases of calf pneumonia – out of 644 calves monitored over 20 months, there were 66 extra cases of calf pneumonia in calves ranked in the bottom 25% for the wellness trait calf pneumonia when compared with those ranked in the top 25%.

The use of the DWP selection index, which is provided as part of the CLARIFIDE Plus offering (along with the standard AHDB UK evaluation), allows producers to accurately select for both calf and cow wellness traits alongside traits for production, fertility and efficiency (chart 1).

Mr Eastham said: “Genomic test results are significantly more reliable than traditional parent average values as they reveal more about the genetic potential an animal inherited.

"Using genomic testing, an animal’s genetic potential can be revealed early in life, and genetic progress can be accelerated with confidence.”

Josh Batterham, ruminant veterinary consultant at Zoetis, said: “The introduction of CLARIFIDE Plus has improved our understanding of what good genetics look like, as it includes a full range of wellness traits which have been shown to have a huge influence on herd health and profitability.

“We want to continue to support efforts to grow the UK genomics market and help farmers understand the huge gains which can be achieved from using genomics within their herds.

"Getting a set of results is just the starting point; it is essential that producers paying for a genomic service receive good advice on how to best implement those results.”

New user offer

Farmers can benefit from a new user offer - when they buy three CLARIFIDE Plus tests, they get one test free.

This offer is available to new users only and will be limited to the first 100 tests submitted in a single batch from any one farm.

Farmers can find out more about CLARIFIDE Plus by visiting www.clarifide.co.uk, by contacting the Zoetis team directly on clarifideenquiries@zoetis.com or by calling Rhona Millar (NI, Scotland and NE) on 07584-223 513, Gemma Allison (NW and Midlands) on 07500-065 761 or Flo Page (Midlands and South) 07918-290 980. Alternatively, you can speak to your local NMR rep or CLARIFIDE trained vet.

