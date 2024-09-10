Lidl’s new cohort of Kickstart suppliers will see their products on shelves from Thursday 19 September while stocks last.

With an objective of supporting the Irish food and drink industry, Lidl’s Kickstart programme has supported more than 250 Irish producers since its launch in 2017 and has invested more than €30m in bringing their products to its 1.5m weekly shoppers across Ireland.

Supported by Bord Bia, this year saw a record number of applicants from across the island, which made for hot competition.

To seek out the most innovative and high-quality products, applicants made their way through a rigorous Dragon’s Den-style selection process, where each supplier pitched their products to Lidl’s expert buying team, who then took part in a taste test.

Upon selection, businesses went through an intense six-month development programme to further enhance their product and optimise on-shelf opportunities.

Business support and advice was provided from Lidl’s own experts, who helped participants to develop everything from their brand, efficiency production to social media and marketing strategy.

Comprising more than 100 brand new products, this year’s extensive range features high-quality convenience foods, beauty products, baking items and beers and will also see the programme’s first ever pet product, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Bean Around

Developed by sisters Aisling and Sadhbh Woods, skincare company Bean Around is among the most sustainable and innovative in the lineup. Bean Around’s Exfoliating Coffee Bars are handmade from repurposed coffee grounds collected from local coffee shops. Coffee beans are a natural exfoliant and make for gentle and better exfoliation of skin.

Rívesci

Based in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, Rívesci was founded in 2019 by Shannon Forrest and her partner Declan Malone, a Michelin Star trained chef. The duo began selling their cooked-from-scratch dishes from a food truck at a farmers’ market and have since gone full-time condiment makers. The business has gone from strength to strength and has won Great Taste Awards from the Guild of Fine Food, UK, and Best in Ireland Awards from McKenna’s Guides. Their product range includes the Rívesci Chilli Catsup, which will be available across Lidl stores from 19 September while stocks last.

Connemara Brewing Company

With a focus on quality over quantity, winner in the World Beer Awards 2024, Connemara Brewing Company uses locally sourced raw materials to produce high-quality beers using traditional recipes.

The company is a certified member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green Sustainability Programme and is constantly working to improve the sustainability of its produce.

Available products include Connemara Lager and Connemara Ale, both of which are made from scratch by local Gaelgóirs, who are world-class brewers and are experts in their field.

Football Special

A Donegal delicacy is among the successful producers for this year’s lineup. Football Special produces soft drinks made from their original recipes dating back to the 1940s. The fourth-generation family business was founded by the McDaid family and has proven to be a firm favourite so far. The drinks come in PET bottles and contain no artificial sweeteners. Flavours available in Lidl stores while stocks last will include original Football Special, American Ice Cream Soda and Exotic Pineapple.

Success stories

The Kickstart initiative has led to many success stories over the years, with some products earning a permanent place on Lidl’s shelves following their involvement and a number also finding success in Lidl stores overseas.

Among them is Fused by Fiona Uyema, a Kildare-based supplier. First appearing in the promotion in 2020, Fiona’s Fused Stir Fry Sauces have been permanently available in stores since, and Lidl has now added her Spice Bag mix to the retailer’s everyday range.

The Lidl Kickstart Supplier Development Programme is just one of the ways in which the global retailer supports the growth and success of Irish produce worldwide.

Of the €1.1bn worth of goods procured by Lidl from Irish food and drink suppliers last year, €800m stayed within the retailer’s Irish operations and the remaining €300m was exported overseas to showcase the best of Irish produce on the global stage.

The more than 100 new products listed for this year’s programme will add significantly to Lidl’s annual goods and services procurement spend of €1.6bn in Ireland.

Kickstart kitchen

With the National Ploughing Championships just around the corner, Lidl will be in attendance with a ‘Kickstart Kitchen’, which is to be hosted by Dáithí Ó Sé, where several participants in the Kickstart programme will be showcasing their product, so be sure to drop by stand 310.