Former Meath hurler Mark O’Sullivan had a passion for sustainability from an early age, inspired by the environment of the small community of Kiltale which he grew up in.

Now a senior engineer at EirGrid, which is responsible for managing, planning and operating Ireland’s high-voltage electricity grid and market, Mark is part of efforts to decarbonise the electricity system in line with the Government’s climate action targets.

“We look after managing the grid to ensure that new renewable generators are coming online and that there is enough generation to meet demand.

"My team works closely with the National Control Centre in Dublin, who manage the grid on a day-to-day basis. It’s a really exciting and fast-paced area to work in.”

There will be major changes over the coming years in how and where electricity is generated and connected. This transformation will be possible as a result of an unprecedented programme of grid reinforcements, upgrades and new infrastructure being rolled out by EirGrid right around the country.

“We’re responsible for transitioning from traditional coal and oil generators to renewable generators including wind farms and solar farms.

"Everyone in EirGrid is working towards that goal on a daily basis and teams in the company engage closely with local communities as part of that work.

"Transitioning to a power system with large amounts of electricity being generated from renewable sources is technically challenging.”

Mark said he became aware of the need to tackle climate change when he was in school. He has been aware of it ever since and it eventually inspired where he went in his career.

“I remember first learning about climate change when I was younger, my mom subscribed to the National Geographic.

"I did a project on climate change when I was in secondary school, as the topic was getting more attention in the mid-noughties and coming into the mainstream.”

Having studied mechanical engineering in college, doing both an undergraduate degree and then a masters, Mark went on to work in the construction sector before joining EirGrid.

“When I worked in construction, I felt that I needed a stronger purpose in what I was doing every day. I had a passion for sustainability and EirGrid was the right place for me to pursue a career in that space as an engineer. I’m really happy with my work life now.”

With a population of about 300 people, Kiltale has lots of beautiful green areas and strong agricultural roots. Some of Mark’s extended family are farmers in the region.

“I take my dogs for walks around the fields near my home that my uncle owns. I want the green pastures of Meath to be maintained for future generations. It’s a really special place. That’s what motivates me in my job.”

Growing up in the small tightknit community, Mark loves how everyone comes together to support the local GAA teams.

“Because I live in such a small parish, when we go to play in a game with Kiltale, everyone comes out and it’s a huge social occasion for all age groups. All the families know each other in the area.”

Coming from a talented sports family, Mark had a number of career highlights on the pitch playing at both club and county level.

“I’ve played with Kiltale since I was 16 and was lucky to have good success with them. We hadn’t won a championship since 1983, but we won one in 2007 and then I was part of the winning team in 2012. Then from 2013 to 2018, we won five in a row.

"At a county level I was part of the team that won the 2023 Christy Ring Cup for Meath. The whole community was thrilled and totally behind us, which was definitely a highlight for me.”