"Formulating to a 50% skim content means the level of casein in the product is maximised. This promotes good clot formation in the abomasum, improving digestibility of the casein protein to optimise pre-weaned calf performance. Lower skim content products won’t perform similarly,” warns Dr Jessica Cooke from Feed for Growth.

Flourish Calf is designed to make calves thrive. It contains the optimal protein-to-energy ratio required by the pre-weaned calf. Flourish fed at 900g of milk solids per day (six litres of milk mixed at the rate of 150g per litre) will supply 50g of crude protein per Mcal of ME - enough for a calf growth rate target of around 0.8kg per day.

It contains a proven blend of high-quality vegetable oils to deliver enough energy (from fat and sugar) to fuel optimum growth, while ensuring that the fat content won’t suppress starter feed intake, delay weaning or slow the transition off milk replacer, which can negatively impact the development of a calf into an adult animal.

Fats are comprised of short, medium and long chain fatty acids. Initially, the calf relies on the breakdown of short and medium chain fatty acids for its energy source, with the digestion of long chain fatty acids becoming more efficient after about three weeks.

In addition to palm oil, Flourish Calf benefits from the addition of a blend of coconut palm and rapeseed oil because this ensures an optimum fatty acid profile for the growing calf.

Coconut oil is rich in short and medium chain fatty acids, which are easily digested by the young calf to provide energy. These fatty acids also have antimicrobial properties, to offer some protection against gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria.

Palm oil is rich in longer chain fatty acids, effectively digested by the older calf.

Rapeseed oil is rich in omega 3 fatty acids - these help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, improving growth and immune function.

Flourish Calf also benefits from the inclusion of Progres® – a unique natural ingredient made from the resin of coniferous trees, which supports good gut health and contributes to better animal performance.

“Poor gut health makes calves more susceptible to intestinal inflammation,” explains Dr Cooke. “Such inflammation harms the epithelial barrier and deforms gut villi structure (the long finger-like projections). The epithelial barrier regulates nutrient absorption, as well as preventing the invasion of harmful bacteria, while the intestinal villi function mainly in the digestion and absorption of nutrients.

"Therefore, damage to the epithelial barrier and deformed villi structure (due to intestinal inflammation) reduces nutrient absorption and opens an entrance for harmful bacterial.

“Positively though, this natural coniferous tree resin contains specific natural substances that protect coniferous trees from bacteria, protozoa, viruses and fungi."

With the development of Progres®, these substances are now available for use in animals, helping to support intestinal integrity by utilising the natural protection mechanism of coniferous trees. Resin acids have a dual function in the calf’s digestive tract:

They protect the collagen fibres (the basis of gut wall integrity) from the harmful effects of intestinal inflammation.

They support the growth of beneficial microbiota in the intestine.

“In research studies, the inclusion of Progres® in milk formulations has reduced antimicrobial treatments in pre-weaned calves and delivered improvements in growth and feed conversion efficiency,” adds Dr Cooke.

The addition of the proven garlic-derived Gardion® health supplement, the accepted gut health improver butyrate - together with an optimum balance of vitamins and minerals - completes the exciting pre-weaned calf nutrition package offered by the new product.

New Flourish Calf is now available alongside the established whey protein concentrate based range of Feed for Growth pre-weaned calf milk replacers from Volac Milk Replacers Limited.

“Whatever your calf rearing situation and performance goal, calf rearers can now confidently choose from a comprehensive range of precision-formulated milk replacers based on premium dairy protein ingredients that have been proven to fuel optimum growth and development, as well as deliver a return on investment,” says Dr Cooke.

