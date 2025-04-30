A post emergent spray should be targeted approximately six to eight weeks after reseeding.

Controlling weeds in newly sown leys containing clover has become easier following the launch of ProClova XL, the new herbicide manufactured by Corteva Agriscience.

ProClova XL contains two active ingredients - Rinskor and amidosulfuron - which together provide the widest spectrum of weed control in newly sown leys.

A totally new ingredient to the Irish market, Rinskor’s reduced ecological profile and low dose rate when compared with many other herbicides has earned it several awards.

Where pastures are being reseeded this year, it is critical that they are sprayed with a post-emergence spray promptly following reseeding to eliminate the weeds, which allows the grass and clover to establish.

“The ideal timing for ProClova XL is about six to eight weeks after reseeding,” said Chris Maughan, technical manager with Whelehan Crop Protection, distributors of ProClova XL on the Irish market.

“The grass should be at the tillering stage, with three trifoliate leaves on the clover at the time of application and the weeds should be small and actively growing, and this ensures that they are eliminated out of the sward early and prevents them from smothering out the grass.”

Chris continued: “ProClova XL controls a wide range of weeds including chickweed, docks and other annual weeds including fat-hen, red dead nettle, redshank and fumitory.

“Chickweed, if not controlled, can totally smother out the grass. If these fields are not sprayed, the chickweed will continue to flourish, killing out the grass seedlings, which then allows other weeds such as docks, thistles and buttercups to germinate. The end result will be a very poor pasture and a wasted investment."

Chris Maughan also highlighted the damage docks can wreak on a new reseed. “Killing docks at the seedling stage is vital,” he said. “This ensures total kill and prevents the docks from establishing a deep taproot.”

Chickweed can be devastating to a new reseed

ProClova XL is the product of choice when addressing chickweed, according to Chris Maughan of Whelehan Crop Protection.

The above photos illustrate the damage that chickweed can inflict on a reseeded paddock. The first picture (left) shows an area left unsprayed. The following year, dead chickweed is visible where it has smothered out the grass (centre) with perennial weeds, including docks and thistle, beginning to germinate within the bare patches. Two years on, one can see the docks are now well established (right).

Temperature and timing is everything

ProClova® XL should be applied when the grass is at the tillering stage and the clover has three trifoliate leaves. Ideally, swards should be grazed in the following weeks to allow light to get to the base of the crop, which in turn helps the clover to grow.

It is also important to apply ProClova XL during periods of active growth to get the best week control. Ideally wait until temperatures are above 8C at night for a minimum of three days before and after the application of ProClova XL.

Available in a twin pack

ProClova XL is available in a box containing two bottles - ProClova and XL. ProClova contains the herbicides, Rinskor and amidosulfuron, while the XL bottle contains an adjuvant oil, which improves and reliability of weed control while providing maximum safety to both the grass and clover.

The area to the right was sprayed with ProClova XL in April 2022 before the silage was cut the following month. This picture was then taken a few weeks later following a cut of silage.

ProClova XL Facts

Use from April to October in new leys.

Rate in new sown leys: 85g plus 165ml per hectare (one pack treats 3ha).

In established grass or where ground cover is greater than 90%, use the higher rate 125g plus 250ml per hectare (one pack to 2ha).

Controls key weeds including docks, chickweed, fat-hen, redshanks and red dead nettle.

In established grassland, it also controls dandelions, buttercups, plantains, cow parsley and hogweeds.

Rain-fast in our hour and livestock should be kept off for seven days post-treatment (in the absence of ragwort).

Use from the tillering stage of the grass and when the clover has three trifoliate leaves present.

Clover safety: a transitory effect (leaf deformation/growth inhibition) may be seen following application, but full recovery will follow after two or three grazings.

Red clover: when used on grass leys containing red clover, ProClova XL should be applied in the year after establishment – so reseeds sown last autumn containing red clover can be sprayed this spring.

Established grassland: ProClova XL can also be used on established grassland where clover preservation is key. It provides the highest level of dock control available in clover swards and is also effective on other weeds such as dandelions, buttercups, plantains, hogweeds and cow parsley.

For optimum control, spray actively growing weeds at the correct growth stage, eight inches to 10” across and at the rosette stage. If weeds have grown beyond the correct growth stage, top them and spray regrowth with ProClova XL.

Best practice advice

Apply ProClova XL with at least 75% drift reducing nozzles.

Do not apply ProClova XL to fields where an intersecting watercourse is present (ie where the land parcel slopes towards a watercourse and any surface water run-off would drain into that watercourse).

When spraying fields, respect an unsprayed buffer zone to watercourses of 3m.

