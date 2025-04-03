During the judging process, Conor O’Brien’s attention to detail stood out, particularly in areas such as animal performance and genetics, but also his commitment to facilitating research and farm trials highlights his management and dedication to continuous improvement.

Management

Last year, the herd produced 430kg milk solids (MS) per cow, but Conor feeds all calves whole milk and he believes another 25kg could be added to the total. His long-term goal is to reach 500kg MS/cow.

Grass growth is closely monitored using PastureBase, with white clover established across the entire milking platform. Additionally, 16 acres of red clover were grown last year to provide high-quality forage for the cows in the spring. Paddocks are numbered to avoid confusion and to aid in efficient grazing management.

A new drafting gate has improved efficiency, while the installation of a new parlour has significantly reduced milking time – now three times quicker than the old system. Automatic cluster removal and cluster flush are among the most valuable features, according to Conor, as they contribute to improved udder health and overall efficiency.

The farm operates at a stocking rate of 3.2 cows per hectare, maintaining a balance that minimises the need for excessive buffer feeding. Last year, Conor fed 1t of concentrates per cow, higher than usual due to the challenging conditions.

Genetics

Conor O’Brien in discussion with Aidan Brennan.

The herd boasts an EBI of €252, with a strong focus on selecting sires that enhance fat, protein, milk solids and health traits. This year, particular emphasis has been placed on tuberculosis (TB) resistance when choosing bulls.

Sexed semen has been used on the farm for the past six years, primarily on heifers, but also on select high-EBI cows. Conor also participated in a research trial last year, using triple mixed semen. This involved three different bulls, with the correct sire later identified through genotyping.

Breeding performance remains a key focus and was clear during the judging process, with last year’s calving rate reaching 90%. During the farm visit, Conor was already at 80% calved at five weeks.

Pre-breeding preparation includes tail-painting all cows three weeks before breeding. Any cows that haven’t shown heat are drafted for a veterinary inspection. The farm also utilises vasectomised bulls to aid heat detection.

Animal health

Conor is proactive in herd health, having participated in a Munster Bovine Genocells trial last year. The herd is milk recorded five times annually to closely track performance and health indicators. Milk recording is used to inform selective dry cow therapy.

A comprehensive vaccination programme is in place, developed in collaboration with Liam Kelly at KMC XLVets in Loughrea. The milking herd is vaccinated against leptospirosis, salmonellosis, neonatal calf diarrhoea and IBR, while weanlings are also vaccinated against clostridial diseases and pneumonia.

Nutrition

Nutrition plays a central role in herd management, with dry cows receiving a pre-calver mineral for 60 days before calving. The results have been evident, with only one case of retained cleanings and no milk fever issues recorded this year.

To further support calving, cows are bolused with a calcium bolus the night before calving, with a second bolus administered post-calving if needed. This proactive approach has contributed to a smooth calving season and strong cow performance.

Vet’s corner

“Conor is doing a fantastic job with his herd. He acts fast on any herd health advice we provide and that is having a positive impact on his farm’s productivity. Conor does the basics very well, while embracing the use of technology and innovative solutions to benefit his farm,” said local vet Liam Kelly from KMC Veterinary XLVets in Loughrea.

Four key pillars of profitability

The Technology For Profit competition is aimed at innovative dairy farmers who are using technology to maximise their profitability by focusing on the four key pillars of production; nutrition, genetics, management and animal health. For this competition, a panel of judges went on farm to assess the farm’s level of productivity and profitability. The overall winner will be selected from this on-farm assessment.