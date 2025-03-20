All smiles for the Ulster champions: (l-r) judges Catherine Heffernan, Stephen Butler, Aidan Brennan and Catherine McAloon, are pictured with Ciarán, Valerie and Brendan Brady.

The 'Technology For Profit' competition is aimed at innovative dairy farmers who are using technology to maximise their profitability by focusing on the four key pillars of production; nutrition, genetics, management and animal health.

For this competition, a panel of judges went on-farm to assess the farm’s level of productivity and profitability. The overall winner will be selected from this on-farm assessment.

Brendan and Ciarán Brady milk 150 Friesian cows on a 64ha platform, producing 509kg MS/cow in 2024. The simplicity, efficiency and attention to detail were what impressed the judges most on this farm.

Management

The Bradys started calving on 10 February and are on track to outperform their 2024 six-week calving rate of 89%. As cows get close to calving, they are moved to a straw-bedded area, where they can be monitored easily with a calving camera. Brendan and Ciarán alternate responsibility for night calving, allowing time for rest.

The Bradys have mastered grassland management, growing 14t/ha in 2024. Current covers stand at 850kg/ha, with cows out by day only, transitioning to full-time grazing as conditions allow.

Brendan utilises a number of different technologies to help with his grassland management, including measuring grass once per week and every five days during peak growth. This allows for more informed decisions on grass allocations. As part of this, Brendan also uses a grass calculator and field mapping app to provide more accurate allocations to his cows.

Both Brendan and Ciarán have keen off-farm interests. Their structured workday, with milking at 6.30am and 3.30pm, allows them to finish by 6pm. This balance has created a rewarding and encouraging environment for both.

Genetics

The herd EBI stands at €202, with the Bradys focusing on improving both herd fertility and milk solids. Overall, the breeding season lasts for 13 weeks, including three weeks of pre-breeding.

The Bradys use sexed semen on the top 50 cows, using data provided from milk recordings throughout the year to help select these cows. Last year, they invested in behaviour-monitoring collars to improve conception rates and also reduce labour requirements. Additionally, the Bradys plan on moving away from stock bulls to rely solely on AI.

Judges questions: Brendan explains his calf management strategy in the calf shed.

Animal health

A comprehensive herd health programme adds to what is already a well-managed enterprise.

The Bradys don’t have any major problems with disease or viruses on the farm; they vaccinate for calf scour, IBR, salmonellosis, leptospirosis and BVD. Calves are also on a control plan for coccidiosis.

Brendan and Ciarán carefully manage the milking routine and make use of veterinary advice to maintain a low SCC, which currently stands at 128,000.

Nutrition

When a calf is born, it receives 4l of colostrum within two hours of birth. Heifer calves remain on whole milk, while beef calves are placed on milk replacer. A refractometer is used to measure the quality of colostrum.

Overall, the Bradys have a strong handle on animal nutrition. Liaising with a nutritionist and testing feed quality ensures animals receive the correct feed and the use of a Keenan diet feeder proves valuable during the winter months.

The feeder is equipped with Alltech InTouch Technology, which sends diet information directly to the feeder and guides the farmer on feed quantities for each diet.

The dry cow ration is made up of 2kg straw, 0.25kg soya, pre-calving minerals and silage. This diet has been working well for the Bradys, having only needed to assist two cows calving so far this year.

The high-performing herd averaged 1.4t of concentrates last year, but the Bradys aim to bring this closer to 1t this year.

Vet’s corner

“Brendan and Ciarán run an excellent farming operation. They recognise the importance of disease prevention and take the relevant steps to ensure animal health on their farm is top-notch. They take advice on board and act on it to improve the health and, in turn, the productivity of their herd,” said local vet Brendan McDonald from All Creatures Veterinary Group.