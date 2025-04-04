Twenty20 Beef Club farmer Patrick Phelan (centre) pictured on his farm in Co Laois, with Twenty20 Beef business development manager Michelle Ward (left) and Emily Williams Kepak’s Twenty20 Club farm manager (right).

Farming with his parents Pat and Noreen in Mountrath, Co Laois, Patrick has been part of the Twenty20 Beef Club since its establishment.

The Phelan’s were already buying calves from a Tirlán supplier, along with meal and calf milk replacer from Tirlán, which meant their farming system was very suitable for the club.

The Twenty20 Beef Club, a collaboration between Tirlán and Kepak, is a fully integrated calf-to-beef programme, designed to support farmers in developing sustainable and profitable beef enterprises.

Calving 75 cows in spring, Patrick was a new entrant to dairy farming in September 2023. Alongside the dairy herd, he also finishes around 150 cattle a year.

Breeding for success

Spring calving commenced on 1 February, and has been going well so far, according to Patrick.

In terms of breeding, Patrick uses both AI and a stock bull, and calves to Angus and Hereford bulls.

“I find the Angus and Hereford work well. The cows don’t have difficulty calving and the calves perform well, but we are always working with the AI technician to improve the breeding.

“We keep all our calves and rear them ourselves. We buy in more calves from a neighbour, we’ve been dealing with him for years. He has good quality calves and they always thrive.”

The calves are fed milk replacer for the first ten weeks through an automatic feeder, before moving on to GAIN Calf Crunch while on milk. Once the calves are weaned, they go out to grass weather permitting.

“We leave them out for as long as we can. Last year the calves were out until the end of November before they were housed. We try to maximise grass in the diet, it’s by far the most efficient way of feeding,” Patrick said.

Patrick breeds Angus and Hereford calves for the Twenty20 Beef Club and aims to finish 150 cattle each year between 22-26 months.

Finishing cattle through the Twenty20 Beef Club

“I finish some stock from grass, but most go back into the shed for finishing. We grow beet and barley so I feed that to them for the finishing period. Michelle Ward from the Twenty20 Beef Club supports me with the nutrition side of things which is great. We work together to formulate a suitable finishing diet based on the stock,” Patrick said.

Patrick weighs his cattle and divides them up according to their weight, which makes for efficient management and feeding.

The weight range for slaughter in the programme has widened and is now 240kg – 400kg, providing more flexibility for farmers.

“I usually finish animals above the 260kg mark, but it is good to have the range there,” Patrick pointed out. “I usually have them finished between 22 – 26 months.”

Technical support provided through the club

Members receive comprehensive support and advice on genetics, calf rearing, soil and animal nutrition and animal health and welfare. This assistance helps optimise production practices and improve overall farm sustainability.

“The technical support and advice I get is great. I can pick up the phone at any time with any sort of question for Michelle from the Twenty20 Beef Club who helps with silage testing and diet formulations, or Emily Williams in Kepak, who will organise stock to be selected for the factory,” Patrick remarked.

Pricing structure and club bonuses

Twenty20 Beef Club members can now earn a minimum of €50 extra for their Cows.

Club members are receiving an increased bonus of 20c/kg bonus on cows over 270kg. This is another practical way that the Club is backing farmers with real returns – on top of breed, age and seasonality bonuses.

With a guaranteed outlet, secure pricing, and on-farm support, now’s a good time to take a fresh look at what the Twenty20 Beef Club can offer your farming enterprise.

Through the Twenty20 Beef Club, Patrick avails of expert support from Tirlán and Kepak, promoting sustainable and efficient beef production

Guaranteed market access

According to Partick, being part of the Club means that there is always a market for his cattle, giving stability and peace of mind.

“It works very well for me and my system. I would certainly recommend it to other farmers. There is really good money in it, especially with the bonuses,” concluded Patrick.

The programme provides a structured production system and offers a range of benefits aimed at enhancing economic returns, improving production efficiency, and promoting environmental sustainability.

For more information on the Twenty20 Beef Club, contact your local Twenty20 Beef Club representative or express your interest HERE.

Michelle Ward, Twenty20 Beef business development manager: 086-0271942

Emily Williams, Twenty20 Beef Club farm programme manager, Kepak: 086-1454772