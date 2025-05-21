On the Colleran mixed grazing farm, they manage 75 Suffolk/Texel-cross ewes alongside 20 purebred and crossbred Limousin suckler cows.

They keep and finish all their calves and when it comes to lambs, each one is finished on farm and sold directly to Dawn Meats in Ballyhaunis.

With a strong focus on animal health and welfare, Martin and Ryan rely on Hygeia’s 10% Diazinon sheep treatment to protect their flock, not just for blowfly strike, but also for sheep scab, especially in replacements.

Their dipping routine takes place in autumn before tupping, which they have found to be the most critical time of year.

“September is when we get the most blowfly pressure,” says Martin. “That is why we dip before the rams go out. One dip with Hygeia and we know they’re covered."

They’ve tried other treatments such as pour-ons and different dips, but nothing gives the reliability and protection that Hygeia does. Martin says: “It just works and I know it’s doing the job properly.”

In recent years, scab has become a growing concern, especially in bought-in hoggets. When they ran into issues, Hygeia dip was the only solution that cleared it effectively.

“You can’t take risks with scab,” Martin explains. “If you’re bringing in stock, dipping is the only way to be sure."

Part of the Collerans’ success is also due to working with Micheál Fallon, a local contract sheep dipper who brings his mobile dipping unit to Martin’s farm each year.

Micheál provides an excellent service, handling the dipping process efficiently and professionally.

“Micheál is great to work with,” Martin says. “He comes with his mobile dipper, everything is clean and ready to go and he’s very easy to deal with. It makes the whole process hassle-free.”

This service also helps Martin meet the requirements of the National Sheep Welfare Scheme, where dipping is one of the eligible actions for payment.

“When Micheál finishes, he gives me a receipt and I can submit that for the scheme,” Martin explains. “Working with Micheál makes it easy to complete the sheep dipping action properly and submit my receipt to receive €13/ewe payment.”

Martin also works closely with his local vet Paul Cummins in Ballinrobe. Together, they plan and ensure the health of the flock throughout the year. This close relationship will help Martin adapt to the new prescription-only medicine (POM) changes.

“We’re in regular contact with Paul and he helps us make sure we’re using the best products for the flock,” Martin says. “He’s a great resource, explains everything to us and we trust his advice.”

They also appreciate the flexibility in Hygeia’s pack sizes. The 5L pack is perfect for their 75 ewes, avoiding overbuying or waste. When more volume is needed - for example, topping up the plunge bath or treating replacements - the 2.5L pack provides enough to treat up to 90 extra ewes, while using an extra 5L pack can treat an additional 180. This becomes particularly important when the flock size has grown following lambing.

Looking ahead to the POM changes in 2025, Martin is realistic but unconcerned.

“It just means planning a bit more with our vet,” he says. “As long as we can keep using Hygeia, we’ll keep doing what works.”

For the Collerans, it’s a simple system: treat once, dip properly and trust the product that’s proven itself.

“When you’ve found something that works year after year,” Martin says, “there’s no reason to change. For us, that’s Hygeia.

About Hygeia’s summer and winter sheep dip

Hygeia sheep dip has been developed to suit the needs of the typical Irish sheep farmer, offering flexibility, reliability and value. With the average flock in Ireland standing at approximately 111 ewes and 80% of Irish flocks comprising fewer than 150 ewes, Hygeia’s 2.5L and 5L pack sizes are ideal for most farms. These pack sizes help avoid over-prescription and reduce the risk of unused product being returned, supporting efficient and responsible product use.

Hygeia can also be scaled up with ease to suit larger flock sizes - the 5L pack allows for the treatment of an additional 180 ewes when used to top up a plunge bath, giving flexibility to contract dippers and busy sheep farms managing high sheep numbers. Each product includes clear dilution guidelines on the label, ensuring safe and effective use.

